Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Porter Martone, Logan Stankoven, Cutter Gauthier)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Monday night with three Game 2s and one Game 1.

I’m targeting a few young players for my NHL prop bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, April 20.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (+105) at Penguins

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+100) vs. Senators

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+190) at Oilers

Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (+105) at Penguins

Porter Martone came through for us with one of the best goals of the first few playoff games on Saturday night. He skated down the wing, circled back, and sniped one past Stuart Skinner to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead late in the third period.

Martone now has 11 points in his first 10 NHL games in the regular season and playoffs combined. That includes points in each of his last seven contests, with five goals and five assists in that span.

Martone to score a goal is worth a stab at +220 as well, but I’m playing it safe with the point tonight.

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+100) vs. Senators

Logan Stankoven was cooking in Game 1 for the Hurricanes. He opened the scoring and then had an assist on the only other goal in the game.

The diminutive forward finished the season red-hot in Carolina. He had 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) during an eight-game streak to end the year, and now had two points in his first playoff game.

I like the OVER in this game as one of my NHL best bets, and I think Stankoven is a good bet to stay hot at home.

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+190) at Oilers

After putting up 44 points in his rookie season, Cutter Gauthier nearly matched that with his 41 goals alone in just 76 games this year. He is already proving to be a fantastic goalscorer, and he finished the season with a bang.

Gauthier had five goals in his last five games, and 18 goals in 23 games since the start of February. That includes a goal in each of the Ducks’ games against the Oilers in that span.

I’m expecting a high-scoring game in Edmonton, and Gauthier is a great bet at nearly 2/1 odds.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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