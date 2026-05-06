Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Rasmus Dahlin, Jackson LaCombe, Brett Howden)

We have two games on the docket for Wednesday night in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s Game 1 in Buffalo with the Sabres hosting the Montreal Canadiens, with the Anaheim Ducks visiting the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 2 of that series in the late slot.

I’m targeting a pair of defensemen and an under-the-radar winger for my best NHL player prop bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, May 6.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Canadiens

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Golden Knights

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+290) vs. Ducks

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Canadiens

I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 1 betting preview:

Rasmus Dahlin was a one-man shooting gallery in the first round, especially at home. He totalled 21 shots on goal on 48 shot attempts, including 11 SOG on 33 shot attempts in Buffalo.

Dahlin went OVER 2.5 shots on goal in four of the six games against Boston, including each of the last three contests.

The top defenseman had four shots on goal in the final meeting against the Canadiens in the regular season, and Montreal is susceptible to giving up shots from long range.

I’ll back Dahlin to keep firing at home in Game 1.

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Golden Knights

I’m going back to Jackson LaCombe again, as explained in the Game 2 betting preview:

Jackson LaCombe has been a cash cow for us in the latter half of the regular season and into the playoffs. He’s recorded a point in six of seven games this postseason, totaling 10 points, 9 of which were assists.

The breakout defenseman had 35 points in his final 41 games of the regular season, giving him 45 points in his last 48 games overall.

I’ll back LaCombe to keep it going here in Game 2 in Vegas.

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+290) vs. Ducks

Some players step up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Brett Howden has been one of them for the Vegas Golden Knights

Howden is playing on the second line with Mitch Marner and Mark Stone, and he’s making the most of it. The winger has scored five goals in his last four games, so I’ll take a stab at him to score tonight at nearly a 3/1 price.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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