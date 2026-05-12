Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Rasmus Dahlin, Mitch Marner, Brett Howden)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday night with two games on the docket.

The Buffalo Sabres look to even up their Eastern Conference Semifinal series on the road against the Montreal Canadiens, with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Anaheim Ducks tied 2-2 in their Western Conference semifinals series.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, May 12.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-154) at Canadiens

Mitch Marner OVER 0.5 Assists (-140) vs. Ducks

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+280) vs. Ducks

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-154) at Canadiens

I broke down this pick in the Sabres vs. Canadiens betting preview :

I’m running this pick back again in this series.

Rasmus Dahlin now has OVER 2.5 shots on goal in six straight games, including OVER 3.5 SOG in three of his last four, and OVER 4.5 in two of those contests.

The Sabres are going to need to put pucks on net from anywhere, and Dahlin does a great job of that from the blue line. I would ladder this up to 4+ and 5+ SOG for Dahlin tonight in Montreal.

Mitch Marner OVER 0.5 Assists (-140) vs. Ducks

I explained in the Ducks vs. Golden Knights betting preview why I like Mitch Marner to pick up a helper tonight:

Mitch Marner is rewriting his playoff narrative. The former Maple Leafs winger has 16 points in 10 playoff games this year, which is more than he had in any postseason with Toronto.

Of Marner’s 16 points, 10 have come via the assist, including three in the Game 4 loss in Anaheim.

Marner now has an assist in eight of 10 games in these playoffs, and he should get another one tonight at home. He had 32 assists (51 points) in 41 home games during the regular season as compared to 24 assists (29 points) in 40 road games.

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+280) vs. Ducks

Brett Howden is making the most of his chance to play on the second line with Marner. He is up to 7 goals in 10 playoff games, including three in four games in this series.

Howden is a gritty player that gets to the dirty areas. This price is too high for him to score given how he’s played in this postseason.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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