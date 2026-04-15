Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Dylan Larkin, Anton Frondell, Mark Stone)

We have a six-game slate for the penultimate night of the NHL regular season ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A pair of rookies came through for us last night, and I’m targeting Dylan Larkin, Anton Frondell, and Mark Stone for my NHL player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 15.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Larkin OVER 0.5 Assists (+135) at Panthers

Anton Frondell OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Sharks

Mark Stone Anytime Goalscorer (+185) vs. Kraken

Dylan Larkin OVER 0.5 Assists (+135) at Panthers

Dylan Larkin is looking to finish the season strong for Detroit. The Red Wings captain has 67 points in 74 games this season. He had nine points during a four-game streak prior to being held off the scoresheet in Tampa Bay last time out.

This should be an open game in Florida with both teams eliminated from the playoffs. The Panthers have a ton of players already shut down for the year, so Larkin should be able to finish the season on a high note for the Wings.

Anton Frondell OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Sharks

Anton Frondell has been great in his first 11 NHL games since coming over from Sweden. He has 9 points in those games along with 35 shots on goal.

The youngster hasn’t been shy with shooting the puck in recent games. He has OVER 2.5 SOG in 7 of 11 games, including 4+ SOG in each of his last four games, and 5+ in his last three.

This is a spot where I’d consider laddering Frondell SOG up to that OVER 4.5 number.

Mark Stone Anytime Goalscorer (+185) vs. Kraken

Mark Stone has been a true difference maker this season for the Golden Knights. Along with his stellar two-way play, the veteran has 73 points (28 goals) in 59 games.

Stone has scored four goals during his three-game streak, and has scored in four of his last five games to boot.

The Golden Knights are looking to lock up the Pacific Division tonight at home, and Stone is a good bet to get in on the action.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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