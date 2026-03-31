Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Jack Hughes, Jakob Chychrun, Moritz Seider)

We have a 10-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday night as we look to bounce back from a rough start to the week.

I’m targeting Jack Hughes, Jakob Chychrun, and Moritz Seider for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 31.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jack Hughes Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Rangers

Jakob Chyuchrun UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-142) vs. Flyers

Moritz Seider OVER 0.5 Assists (-105) at Penguins

Jack Hughes Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Rangers

Jack Hughes cashed for us the last time the Devils played the Rangers, and he now has four goals in the last two games against New York. Furthermore, he’s scored in the last five meetings, with nine goals in those five games.

The Devils may be out of it, but Hughes is still pushing. He has 10 goals in his last 11 games, and I’ll happily back him to stay hot tonight against the Rangers.

Jakob Chyuchrun UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-142) vs. Flyers

Fading Jakob Chychrun didn’t work out so well last week as he had four shots on goal, but he’s had no shots on goal in either of his last two games.

He has now gone UNDER 2.5 shots on goal in 9 of his last 10 games, with 10 total SOG in that span. That includes one shot on goal against the Flyers on March 11.

Going back a bit further, Chychrun has 35 shots on goal in his last 18 games. He’s been held UNDER 2.5 SOG in 14 of those 18 games, including two more games against the Flyers in which he had one total shot on goal.

Moritz Seider OVER 0.5 Assists (-105) at Penguins

Moritz Seider and the Red Wings get to face off against a tired Pittsburgh team tonight. The Penguins got a big win last night on Long Island, but Detroit was waiting for them back in Pittsburgh.

Seider is known more for his defensive game, but the defenseman has been picking up the points as of late. He’s on a four-game assist streak, including two assists in each of his last two games. Going back a bit further, he has 12 points (10 assists) in his last 10 games, and 18 assists in his last 23 contests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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