Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Josh Doan, Jack Eichel, Beckett Sennecke)

We could have the final two-game slate of the season tonight in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Montreal Canadiens visit the Buffalo Sabres, locked at two games apiece in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, while the Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to advance and eliminate the Anaheim Ducks in California later on.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, May 14.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, May 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Doan OVER 0.5 Assists (+170) vs. Canadiens

Jack Eichel OVER 0.5 Assists (-154) at Ducks

Beckett Sennecke Anytime Goalscorer (+245) vs. Golden Knights

Josh Doan OVER 0.5 Assists (+170) vs. Canadiens

I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Sabres betting preview :

Josh Doan and the Sabres’ third line have stepped up in the postseason, and especially in this series.

The winger has six points (five assists) in four games against the Canadiens, and now has at least one assist in each of his last five games. His offensive ability also gets him a place on the top power-play unit, where three of his assists have come this series.

Jack Eichel OVER 0.5 Assists (-154) at Ducks

I explained in the Golden Knights vs. Ducks betting preview why I like Jack Eichel to stay hot:

Jack Eichel is stepping up on the game’s biggest stage. His 15 points are second only to teammate Mitch Marner, and 14 of those points have come via assists.

Eichel’s 14 assists in 11 games lead the league this postseason. He’s recorded an assist in four straight games, including two assists in each of the last two games. He also has 12 assists in his last 8 games overall.

Beckett Sennecke Anytime Goalscorer (+245) vs. Golden Knights

Beckett Sennecke had a stellar rookie season in Anaheim. He was a Calder Trophy finalist thanks to his 60 points (23 goals) in 82 games.

The winger has kept that going in the playoffs with 5 goals in 11 games, including a goal in each of the last four games.

Goalscorers are streaky, and Sennecke is no different. This +245 price is a tad too high for Sennecke to light the lamp at home in an elimination game tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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