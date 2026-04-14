Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Porter Martone, Cutter Gauthier, Jimmy Snuggerud)

The NHL continues the final week of the regular season with a nine-game slate on Tuesday night.

I’m targeting Porter Martone, Cutter Gauthier, and Jimmy Snuggerud for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 14.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (-105) vs. Canadiens

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+170) at Wild

Jimmy Snuggerud OVER 0.5 Points (-130) vs. Penguins

Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (-105) vs. Canadiens

Porter Martone continued the great start to his NHL career with an assist last night, but unfortunately, we had him to score a goal. I’m going right back to him tonight in the Flyers’ regular-season finale.

Martone has eight points in as many games in his young NHL career and is riding a five-game point streak. The Flyers should rest some of their top players after clinching a playoff berth last night, giving Martone a bit more ice time to boot.

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+170) at Wild

Cutter Gauthier picked up where he left off with two goals on Sunday against the Canucks. That was his first game since March 30, when he had a goal against the Maple Leafs.

Gauthier now has 17 goals in 21 games since the start of February, giving him 40 goals on the season. I’ll take these +170 odds for him to score again tonight against a tired Wild team in Minnesota.

Jimmy Snuggerud OVER 0.5 Points (-130) vs. Penguins

Jimmy Snuggerud has been one of the bright spots in a playoff-less season for the Blues. The rookie has 46 points in 68 games, including 22 points in 21 games since the start of March.

St. Louis is going to want to finish the season strong at home, and Snuggerud is a good bet to get in on the action.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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