Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Porter Martone, Dylan Holloway, Steven Stamkos)

We have an 11-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday night with the playoff races heating up in both conferences.

I’m targeting Porter Martone, Dylan Holloway, and Steven Stamkos for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 7.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

Porter Martone OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+175 via FanDuel) at Devils

Dylan Holloway OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-130 via DraftKings) vs. Avalanche

Steven Stamkos Anytime Goalscorer (+180 via DraftKings) at Ducks

Porter Martone OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+175 via FanDuel) at Devils

Porter Martone has burst onto the scene in his first few NHL games. The Flyers' rookie has a whopping 20 shots on goal through four games, including the overtime winner on Sunday afternoon against the Bruins.

Martone had five shots on goal in his debut, then nine, one, and five to start his NHL career.

The big winger is going to be someone to watch for shots on goal props for years to come, and I’m shocked that we’re getting such a good price on him tonight in New Jersey.

Dylan Holloway OVER 0.5 Points (-130 via DraftKings) vs. Avalanche

Dylan Holloway has been a big piece of the Blues’ improbable playoff run, even if it's proving to be too little too late in St. Louis. The winger has 26 points in 19 games since the Olympic break, but his -180 odds to record a point are a bit too steep.

However, Holloway also has 66 shots on goal in those 19 games. He’s gone OVER 2.5 SOG in 13 of 19 since the break, including in seven straight contests.

After getting three shots on goal in Colorado, he should be able to get there again in the second half of a home-and-home with the Avalanche.

Steven Stamkos Anytime Goalscorer (+180 via DraftKings) at Ducks

Steven Stamkos has turned back the clock this season. The 36-year-old forward put up a respectable 27 goals in his first season in Nashville, but has blown past that with 38 goals through 76 games this season.

The veteran is riding a three-game goal streak and had a four-game goal streak in the latter half of March. He now has nine goals in his last nine games.

The Ducks have allowed 24 goals during their five-game losing streak, so Stamkos should have a decent shot at finding the back of the net tonight in Anaheim.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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