Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Porter Martone, Tyson Foerster, Adam Fox)

We have a 10-game slate in the NHL to open the final week of the regular season.

I’m targeting Porter Martone, Tyson Foerster, and Adam Fox for my NHL player prop picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, April 13.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, April 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Porter Martone Anytime Goalscorer (+250) vs. Hurricanes

Tyson Foerster OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-110) vs. Hurricanes

Adam Fox OVER 0.5 Assists (-130) at Panthers

Porter Martone Anytime Goalscorer (+250) vs. Hurricanes

Porter Martone and the Flyers are on the cusp of a playoff berth as they host the Hurricanes tonight. The 19-year-old rookie has seven points (three goals) in seven NHL games, with goals in each of his last two contests.

Martone hasn’t missed a beat in his jump to the NHL level after his collegiate career ended last month, even while playing in the top-six and on the top power-play unit.

Tyson Foerster OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-110) vs. Hurricanes

We’ve been riding this prop a lot in recent weeks, and it hasn’t let us down.

Tyson Foerster is up to 59 shots on goal in 27 games this season after racking up 18 SOG in 6 games since returning from injury. The winger has gone OVER 1.5 SOG in all six of those games, and should continue to shoot the puck tonight against Carolina.

While the Hurricanes are one of the best defensive teams in the league, they’ll be resting a handful of key players ahead of the playoffs. Foerster and the Flyers should take advantage of that tonight.

Adam Fox OVER 0.5 Assists (-130) at Panthers

Adam Fox is another familiar face in this article. The Rangers defenseman saw his eight-game point streak end over the weekend in Dallas, but it’d be shocking if New York can’t score a handful of goals in Florida.

Fox has 43 assists in 53 games this season, including 18 assists in as many games since March 9.

I’ll back Foerster to keep firing the puck on net tonight in Winnipeg.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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