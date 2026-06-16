Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Alexander Sørloth to Score vs. Iraq)

It's time for another day jam-packed with World Cup action.

In this article, I'm going to break down my best bet to score in all four matches. Let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal (+111)

Alexander Sørloth Anytime Goal (+122)

Amine Gouiri Anytime Goal (+500)

Michael Gregoritsch Anytime Goal (+124)

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal (+111)

In today's edition of Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Kylian Mbappe to score in France's first World Cup match of the year:

In what's likely going to be a lopsided affair, let's bet on a goalscorer instead of a side. If you're going to give me plus-odds on the Golden Boot favorite to score against an inferior Senegal squad, I'm going to take it every time. Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in his last 12 appearances for his country. Let's see if he can score in France's first match of the 2026 World Cup.

Alexander Sørloth Anytime Goal (+122)

Erling Haaland would be the obvious choice to score in Norway vs. Iraq, but I'm going to look at the next name on the odds list, Alexander Sørloth. He scored 13 times in 35 appearances for Atletico Madrid this past year and scored five times in nine matches for Norway in 2025. Let's see if he can find the back of the net at +122.

Amine Gouiri Anytime Goal (+500)

If you're going to bet on a member of Algeria to score in this match, consider Amine Gouiri at +500. He has scored four times in all four of his appearances for Algeria in 2026. The 26-year-old also had a strong season for Marseille, scoring eight times in 22 matches.

Michael Gregoritsch Anytime Goal (+124)

Michael Gregoritsch has scored 24 times for his country over the past decade. If Austria fills the net against Jordan on Tuesday night, like I believe they will, I'd be surprised if Gregoritsch doesn't score at least one of them.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!