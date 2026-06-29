Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Brian Brobbey to Score for the Netherlanders)

Canada vs. South Africa gave us an exciting finish to the first match in the Round of 32, but Monday now has three matches for us to watch and bet on.

If you want to bet on a few goal scorers for today's action, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite goal scorer bet for all three matches. Let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Goal Scorers Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ayase Ueda Anytime Goal (+390)

Deniz Undav Anytime Goal (+130)

Brian Brobbey Anytime Goal (+220)

Ayase Ueda Anytime Goal (+390)

I'm going to take a chance on Ayase Ueda of Japan to find the back of the net. He enters the knockout stage of the tournament ranking 23rd amongst all players in the tournament in expected goals at 1.79. He has also found the back of the net twice already. If Japan scores, there's going to be a solid chance it's credited to Ueda.

Deniz Undav Anytime Goal (+130)

Kai Havertz has simply been one of the best strikers in the World Cup thus far. Through the group stage of the tournament, Deniz Undav ranks 13th amongst all players in expected goals at 2.31. Undav and Germany enter this match as the betting favorite, so you have to think they'll find the back of the net at least once. If they do, Undav has a great chance to be the one to do it.

Brian Brobbey Anytime Goal (+220)

The Netherlands has been one of the better offensive teams in the tournament, averaging 1.78 expected goals per 90 minutes played. Of all its players, it's Brian Brobbey who leads the team in expected goals with 2.03. He has also found the back of the net three different times. That makes him a great price to score once again at +220.

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