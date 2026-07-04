Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Jonathan David to Score for Canada)

The Round of 32 is in the books, and the Round of 16 begins today. The days of having three matches a day to bet on are over, but we still have two marquee matchups to watch and bet on today.

Canada will face Morocco in the first match, and then Paraguay will take on France in the second. The winners of today's two matches will face each other in the quarterfinals.

In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite goal scorer bet for Saturday's duo of games.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jonathan David Anytime Goal (+360)

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+135)

Jonathan David Anytime Goal (+360)

I understand that Canada is the underdog to Morocco, and I also get that Jonathan David hasn't had his best stuff so far this tournament, but I can't get over the fact that four members of Morocco have better odds to score than David, who is sixth amongst all players in the World Cup in expected goals so far this tournament at 3.05. It's time for him to score in Canada's biggest match in men's soccer history.

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+135)

Kylian Mbappe is the obvious player to bet on to score for France at -195, but the true value lies in Ousmane Dembele. He is fifth amongst all players in this tournament in expected goals at 3.24. If you want to bet on a player at plus-money to score in what should be a lopsided match against Paraguay, Dembele is your guy at +135.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!