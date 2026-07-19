Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Lamine Yamal to Score in World Cup Final)

After five weeks of World Cup action, we have finally arrived at the final. Spain will take on the defending champions, Argentina, for the right to call themselves the champions of the world.

Not only will this game feature two of the best soccer countries on the globe, but it will also feature Lionel Messi against Lamine Yamal, a showcase of the greatest player of all time taking on the face of the next generation.

In this article, I'm going to breakdown a few goal scorer bets for the World Cup finale.

World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal (+230)

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goal (+260)

Messi 2+ Goals/Yamal 2+ Goals (+22814)

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal (+230)

Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain in expected goals this tournament with 4.87, but it's Lamine Yamal that has more shots with 23. So, instead of betting on Oyarzabal at +165, I'm going to take a chance on Yamal at +230. This feels like a monumental match for Yamal, who represents the next generation of soccer at just 19-years-old.

It's worth noting that Argentina hasn't been the most elite defensive team in this tournament, sporting an expected goals against of 0.95 per 90 minutes of play. That should leave players like Yamal to get a handful of offensive opportunities.

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goal (+260)

If you want to bet on a player for Argentina not named Lionel Messi to score, Lautaro Martinez is the obvious choice. He scored the winner against England while leading the team in expected goals at 0.53. In that match, Messi played the role of the set-up man, taking only one shot the entire game. If that strategy carries over into the final, Martinez is going to be the better value play to score at +260.

Messi 2+ Goals/Yamal 2+ Goals (+22814)

Let's have some fun with this one. At over 228-1, we're just going to sprinkle on this bet, but it feels like we have to do it in a match that was written in the stars, or rather, it was photographed, 19 years ago, when Messi was bathed a baby Lamine Yamal for a charity campaign. Now, the two will face off in a World Cup Final. The odds of this happening are so infinitesimally small that I have no choice but to bet on destiny and wager on both players scoring 2+ goals in this match.

Will it win? Almost certainly not. But, what if it does? Let's have some fun.

The prophecy will be fulfilled pic.twitter.com/d0bShTDwsF — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) July 16, 2026

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!