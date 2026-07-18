Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Ousmane Dembele to Score for France)

We have just two World Cup games left to watch and bet on before we begin our long four-year wait until the next edition of the greatest international tournament in sports. That means we bettors need to take advantage of these final two matches, starting with today's third-place game between France and England.

In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite goal scorer bet for each team, including Ousmane Dembele of France.

World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+175)

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+230)

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+175)

Kylian Mbappe is listed at -135 to score a goal, so let's get a bit more aggressive and target someone else on France to find the back of the net. I'm surprised Ousmane Dembele is listed sixth on the odds list to score, considering he's seventh amongst all players in the World Cup in expected goals this tournament at 4.4. He has also taken a blistering 18 shots throughout France's seven games. He's certainly worth a bet at his current price tag.

It should also help France's forwards that England has struggled to defend this entire tournament. The English have an expected goals against per 90 minutes of play of 1.28, one of the highest marks amongst teams that advanced to the knockout stage. That should set up the likes of Mbappe and Dembele to have a handful of scoring opportunities on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+230)

Jude Bellingham is fifth amongst all World Cup players in expected goals at 5.33 and actual goals with six. He has just 0.28 fewer expected goals than Harry Kane, and he's tied with him in actual goals with six. Despite that, Kane is listed at +120 to score against France, while Bellingham is 11th on the odds list to score in this game at +230. In my opinion, that's a complete misprice, which leaves us with a great betting opportunity for Saturday's match.

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