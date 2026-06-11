Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Raúl Jiménez to Score in Opening Match)

Betting on teams to win isn't the only way to wager on the 2026 World Cup. One of the most exciting types of bets to place, especially in a match that's likely going to be a lopsided affair, is betting on a player to score.

We have two games to bet on the opening day of this year's World Cup, and I have a goalscorer bet locked in for each of them. Before we dive into them, be sure to get the best odds possible by having accounts at the top sportsbooks in the country.

World Cup Goalscorer Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Raúl Jiménez +150

Tomas Chory +310

Mexico vs. South Africa Goalscorer

Pick: Raúl Jiménez +150

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Mexico's star striker, Raúl Jiménez, to find the back of the net:

Raúl Jiménez, the 35-year-old Mexican striker, is the heart and soul of this Mexico squad, and in the opening match in Mexico City, it makes too much sense for him to find the back of the net. He has scored 45 goals in 124 appearances for Mexico in his career, and he's now as motivated as ever after suffering through an injury in the 2022 World Cup that kept him in a bench role throughout the tournament.

Mexico will face South Africa in its opener, a team that's not exactly known for having a stout defensive front. South Africa has allowed its opponents to score at least one goal in five of its last six matches.

Jiminez scoring in the opening match would be an emotional moment for all of Mexico. Instead of laying the -260 price tag on Mexico to win this match, I'm going to back their star striker to score at +150.

South Korea vs. Czechia Goalscorer

Pick: Tomas Chory Anytime Goal (+310)

I'm banking on Czechia utilizing Tomas Chory's height in their crossing game. Chory stands at 6'6 tall and will be a target of plenty of crosses throughout the game. The 31-year-old has scored six times in 21 appearances for his national team. His size and physicality will make him a huge presence against South Korea.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!