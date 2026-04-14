Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 100 (Picks for Giants-Reds, Royals-Tigers, and More)

We have officially reached Day 100 of betting $100 every day for an entire year!

It took 94 days of being in the red before getting back in the profit, but we've kept the momentum going with yet another winning day on Monday. It took the Dallas Stars coming back from both a 3-0 and 5-3 deficit to eventually defeat the Maple Leafs 6-5, but when you're hot, you're hot.

Let's see if the good luck continues tonight.

I'm going to hold off on betting on the NHL until the playoffs begin, so let's lock in on some MLB action for today's slate of bets.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-1 (+$25.24)

YTD: 186-190-2 (+$103.81)

Best Bets Today for April 14

$30: Giants/Reds UNDER 9 (+100) via Caesars

$30: Tigers -122 vs. Royals via BetRivers

$20: Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+103) via DraftKings

$20: Jeffrey Springs OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+125) via BetMGM

Giants vs. Reds Prediction

Pick: $30 on UNDER 9 (+100)

The Giants and Reds have had two of the worst offenses so far this season, so I'm surprised to see the total set at nine for tonight. They rank 27th and 29th in wRC+, and they're also combining for just 6.57 runs per game. This game will also feature Robbie Ray on the mound for the Giants, who has a strong 2.08 ERA to begin the season. The Reds are starting Brady Singer, who has struggled, but if they can survive his start, the Reds can turn to their bullpen, which has given up an ERA of just 2.89 on the year.

Let's bet the UNDER on this National League showdown.

Royals vs. Tigers Prediction

Pick: $30 on Tigers -122

I'm surprised to see the Tigers aren't bigger favorites in this one. Let's start with the two offenses. The Tigers come into tonight's game ranking 12th in the Majors in wRC+, while the Royals rank 23rd.

I'd also make the argument that the Tigers have an advantage on the mound with Framber Valdez (4.76 ERA), taking on Cole Ragans (5.91 ERA).

Finally, Detroit has a bullpen ERA of 3.24, while the Royals have one of the worst bullpen ERAs in baseball at 5.47.

All of that points to the Tigers being worth a bet at -122.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction

Pick: $20 on Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+103)

The Blue Jays, just like last season, continue to be the best in the Majors in plate discipline. They have struck out on just 18.1% of their at-bats, which is the best mark in all of baseball by 0.4%. That should set up for a perfect time to sell high on Jacob Misiorowski's strikeout total. He has reached 7+ strikeouts in all three starts, but I think he's going to struggle to reach that number tonight.

Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction

Pick: $20 on Jeffrey Springs OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)

The Rangers' lineup has struggled significantly when facing left-handed pitchers this season. They have a strikeout rate of 34.5% when facing lefties so far this season, which is 2.5% higher than any other team in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics, who has reached six or more strikeouts in two of his three starts in 2026.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!