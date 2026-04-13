Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 99 (Picks for Nationals-Pirates, Stars-Maple Leafs, and More)

I started this challenge in early January, vowing to bet $100 every day for a year to see how I'd do. I was sitting in the green on Day 4, but quickly hit a cold streak, eventually falling to a loss of almost $500. I almost fought all the way to the black on several occasions, but I'd stumble anytime I got close. That is, until this past weekend. For the first time in 94 days, my record became profitable on Saturday. I kept the momentum going on Sunday, now sitting with a profit of $78.57.

Let's keep the good times rolling! With the Masters now in the books, let's dive into tonight's NHL and MLB action.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$58.66)

Year-to-Date: 184-189-2 (+$78.57)

Best Bets Today for April 13

$50: Stars -170 vs. Maple Leafs via BetMGM

$25: Jonathan Marchessault OVER 0.5 Points (-115) via BetRivers

$25: Nationals/Pirates OVER 7 (-120) via BetMGM

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Prediction

Pick: $50 on Stars -170

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to stumble down the NHL standings and have lost five straight games, but I still don't think the betting market has correctly adjusted for how bad this team is. They're 31st in the NHL in both expected goals percentage and high-danger scoring chance differential since the Olympic break,and they're also last in both CORSI% and FENWICK%.

The Stars have little to play for, locked into the No. 2 spot in the Central Divison, but that doesn't mean they're going to take their foot off the pedal. They're a legitimate Stanley Cup contender playing great hockey right now, most notably ranking fourth in PDO since the Olympic break, a combination of shooting percentage and save percentage.

The Stars deserve to be bigger favorites in this one.

Sharks vs. Predators Prediction

Pick: $25 on Jonathan Marchessault OVER 0.5 Points (-115)

Not only have the San Jose Sharks been bad defensively, but they've also had complete incompetence between the pipes. Over their last 25 games, they have allowed 3.72 goals per 60 minutes of play, the third-most in the NHL in that time frame. Tonight, they hit the road to take on the Nashville Predators, so let's bet on a member of the Preds to find the scoresheet.

The player I'm going to back is Jonathan Marschessault. He's playing on their second line and their first powerplay unit. He's fourth on the team in expected goals over their past 20 games, racking up 13 total points in that time frame. He's also second on the team in percentage of shifts starting in the offensive zone at 22.7%.

If you can still find him at -115 to get a point, jump on that.

Nationals vs. Pirates Prediction

Pick: $25 on OVER 7 (-120)

I get that Paul Skenes is getting the start in this game, but I still think there's some value on the OVER. Skenes has gotten off to a bad start to the season, sporting a 5.25 ERA, 4.23 FIP, and a 1.250 WHIP through his first three starts. Will he correct the ship? I certainly think so, but maybe he's in a slump that we can take advantage of from a betting perspective.

Even if the starting pitchers play well, bad bullpens could get us over the finish line. The Pirates' bullpen is 17th in bullpen ERA at 3.84, and the Nationals have the third-highest bullpen ERA in baseball at 5.78.

Finally, we can't bet an over unless we have faith in both offenses, and the Nationals and Pirates have gotten off to a promising start to the season offensively. The Nationals are shockingly fourth in the Majors in wRC+ behind only the Dodgers, Astros, and Braves. The Pirates have been solid in their own right, ranking 14th in wRC+.

With the total set at a low mark of 7, let's take the OVER.

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