Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 101 (Picks for Marlins-Braves, Angels-Yankees, and More)

The good times keep rolling for my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year.

We went 3-1 for a profit of $55.19 on Tuesday, bringing our year-to-date profit to $159. Let's continue to focus on MLB action. I have three bets for tonight, including a big one on the Braves to take down the Marlins.

Let's dive into them.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$55.19)

YTD: 189-191-2 (+$159)

Best Bets Today for April 15

$50: Braves -165 vs. Marlins via TheScore Bet

$25: Giants vs. Reds UNDER 9 (-108) via FanDuel

$25: Angels +165 vs. Yankees via BetMGM

Marlins vs. Braves Prediction

Pick: $50 on Braves -165

If you don't mind betting on a team that's a reasonable favorite, consider the Braves to get the job done at home against the Marlins. The Braves' offense has been hot this season, ranking third in the Majors in wRC+ behind only the Dodgers and Astros. Meanwhile, the Marlins' offense started hot, but they've begun to regress, falling to 11th in baseball in wRC+. Now seems like the right time to sell some stock in this team.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves tonight, and he's been impressive this season. He has a 1.02 ERA and a 1.019 WHIP across three starts. He'll face off against Chris Paddack of the Marlins, who has struggled. He has a 6.14 ERA and a 1.568 WHIP across three starts.

There's enough there for me to think there's value on Atlanta at -165.

Giants vs. Reds Prediction

Pick: $25 on UNDER 9 (-108)

I bet the UNDER in this matchup on Tuesday, and it was about as sweat-free a bet as we could have with it being a 2-1 final. Once again, the sportsbooks have set the total at 9 for tonight's game, and I don't see why. The two teams rank 26th and 29th in wRC+, two of the worst offenses in all of baseball. The starting pitchers in this game aren't elite by any stretch, but they aren't terrible either. Tyler Mahle has a 4.30 ERA, and Rhett Lowder has an ERA of 3.31. The Reds also have an elite bullpen, sporting an ERA of 2.77.

Let's bet on another low-scoring game tonight.

Angels vs. Yankees Prediction

Pick: $25 on Angels +165

If you're looking for an underdog to bet on tonight, consider the Angels to take down the Yankees. It may surprise you to find out the Angels' offense has been better than the Yankees' so far this season, ranking eighth in wRC+ compared to the Yankees in 17th.

If I were a Yankees fan, I'd also be concerned about Luis Gil getting the start tonight. He allowed three hits, three walks, and three earned runs in just 4.0 innings pitched in his first start. Last year, he had a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts, but a 4.63 FIP, which could be a sign of regression in 2026. Meanwhile, Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels has been great, going 3-0 with an ERA of 3.24.

The Yankees are deserving favorites, but I think there's some value on Los Angeles at +165.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!