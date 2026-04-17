Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 103 (Picks for Braves-Phillies, Giants-Nationals, and More)

All hot streaks have to come to an end, and after back-to-back losing days, I think I can officially declare our hot streak over.

The good news is the hot streak was enough to not only bring us into the profit for the first time since Day 4, but it lasted long enough to give us a bit of a buffer, which means we're still in the green after losing money on Day 101 and Day 102.

We move on to Day 103, and I have four bets locked in for today's MLB and PGA Tour action.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-2 (-$43.91)

Year-to-Date: 191-195-2 (+$95.39)

Best Bets Today for April 16

$25: Brian Harman -105 vs. Sungjae Im via Caesars

$25: Johnny Keefer +106 vs. March Penge via DraftKings

$25: Braves -108 vs. Phillies via FanDuel

$25: Nationals First 5 Innings +132 vs. Giants via FanDuel

Brian Harman vs. Sungjae Im Prediction

Pick: $25 on Brian Harman -105

Sungjae Im is as baffling a golfer as there is on Tour right now. He continuously loses strokes with his approach play almost every round he plays, but he does enough with his short game to post a score. I don't think that's a sustainable way to golf, so I'm going to bet on Brian Harman to beat him in their 2-ball match today.

Harman gained +1.04 strokes on the field with his approach play on Thursday, but had an uncharacteristically bad putting day. If he can get the ball rolling on the greens, he has the game to beat his playing partner in Round 2. Shop around for this bet, as Harman is posted as high as the -118 favorite at some sportsbooks.

Johnny Keefer vs. Marco Penge Prediction

Pick: $25 on Johnny Keefer +106

Not only has Marco Penge's game regressed in the past few weeks, but he's not a good course fit for Harbour Town. He can drive the ball a mile, but he puts it all over the map off the tee, so he's going to struggle at courses like this where accuracy is much more important than distance. He lost strokes in all four areas on Thursday, en route to a 2-over par round.

Johnny Keefer's game may not have the ceiling of Penge's, but he's more accurate, and he had a solid Thursday, gaining +1.06 strokes on the field with his approach play, posting a -2 score. I like him as an underdog in this spot.

Braves vs. Phillies Prediction

Pick: $25 on Braves -108

If you haven't invested in the Braves yet, now is the time to do so. I made the case for betting on them to win the World Series yesterday, but I also like them in this spot at -108 against the Phillies. Atlanta ranks third in the Majors in wRC+, and they're sixth in bullpen ERA. The Phillies are 21st and 19th in those two metrics.

I also think the Braves have a great pitching matchup ahead of them. Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Phillies, and he's a pitcher I've been low on the past few seasons. He has an abysmal ERA to start 2026, sitting at 7.36 through his first three starts.

Giants vs. Nationals Prediction

Pick: $25 on Nationals F5 ML +132

The Nationals are an interesting team this season as their offense has been fantastic, ranking fourth in the Majors in wRC+, but their bullpen has been the worst in baseball. That means one of the best ways to bet on them is to bet them on the first five innings moneyline. That way, you can hopefully avoid a late-inning bullpen implosion.

The Giants are 27th in wRC+, and the starting pitching matchup is largely a wash with Logan Webb (5.25 ERA) taking on Zack Littell (4.20 ERA).

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