Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 106 (Picks for MLB, NHL Playoffs on April 20)

After a small bump in the road last week, the good times are back in my year-long challenge of betting $100 every day. We enjoyed three straight profitable days over the weekend, capped off by a 3-0 Sunday performance to bring us to a profit of almost $300 on the year.

Today marks the start of a new week so let's try to carry the momentum from the weekend into Monday's picks. It's time to lock in.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-0 (+$85)

YTD: 199-197-2 (+$278.55)

Best Bets Today for April 20

$40: Braves -162 vs. Nationals via FanDuel

$20: Reid Detmers UNDER 5.5 Total Strikeouts (-115) via Caesars

$20: Flyers vs. Penguins UNDER 6 (-102) via BetMGM

$20: Wild +115 vs. Stars via Caesars

Braves vs. Nationals Prediction

Pick: Braves -162

I bet on the Braves twice over the weekend, and I see no reason why I should stop now. I don't think the betting market has begun to correctly price this team yet, so I'll back them at -162 road favorites against the Washington Nationals tonight. The Braves are now second in the Majors in wRC+, while the Nationals have started to regress after being a top-five offense through the first five weeks.

The Nationals also have some real pitching concerns in this game. Jake Irvin and his 6.16 ERA will get the start, and even if he survives without giving up too many runs, the Nationals will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which is one of the worst in the Majors. They have a bullpen ERA of 5.37, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Prop Bet

Pick: Reid Detmers UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)

One of my favorite bets to place for MLB action is taking the UNDER on the strikeout total for whichever starting pitcher is facing the Blue Jays. It worked for me quite well last season, and that success has carried into 2026. The Blue Jays continuously have the lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, and that mark has been even better this year when facing left-handed pitchers.

The Jays have struck out on just 12% of at-bats against lefties this season, which is the lowest mark in the Majors by 5.8%. Tonight, they face a lefty in Reid Detmers, who has failed to reach five strikeouts in two of his four starts this season.

Flyers vs. Penguins Game 2 Prediction

Pick: UNDER 6 (-102)

The biggest takeaway from Game 1 of the battle of Pennsylvania is that this is going to be a defensive, grind-it-out series. If you look at the advanced metrics, there were only 4.73 combined expected goals in the first game. That lines up with how the Flyers played in the second half of the season, ranking second in expected goals against while allowing the fewest high-danger scoring chances dating back to the Olympic break.

With the total set at 6, let's bet the UNDER in Game 2. I'm surprised to see the total isn't at 5.5 for this one.

Wild vs. Stars Game 2 Prediction

Pick: Wild +115

I bet the Wild at +105 in Game 1 so I see no reason why I wouldn't bet them at +115 in Game 2. This is a true coin flip series, and while the Wild won convincingly on the scoresheet, the expected goals numbers were much closer than you'd expect. I think we're in for another close game tonight, making the Wild an interesting betting option as +115 underdogs.

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