The Super Bowl started as a battle between the sharps and the public, but the Patriots have seen plenty of support from both sides in recent days.

The ticket count has clearly favored the Seahawks, with 67% of the action going to them. However, the larger six-figure wagers from the sharps have been on the underdog Patriots at +5 and +4.5 points, according to Chuck Esposito, the race and sports director at Station Casinos in Las Vegas.

“Best case scenario as of now would be the Pats covering or winning the game outright,” Esposito said on Wednesday. “Although, we’ve only scratched what the overall handle and action will be on the game. So a lot can change.”

The betting line for Sunday’s big game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara opened at -4.5 in favor of Seattle, but that quickly went up to -5 at the Station Casinos sportsbooks. Multiple wagers of at least $100,000 had been placed on New England as of Wednesday evening, according to Esposito.

The BetMGM sportsbooks have noticed a public trend of wagers being placed on the Patriots moneyline, according to Lamarr Mitchell, the executive director of trading for MGM Resorts/BetMGM. But Mitchell added that the ticket count for the spread still largely favors the Seahawks with a 4-to-1 ratio.

“I think that will tighten up closer to game time with this matchup,” Mitchell said. “Early sharp play is on the Pats at +4.5. Of course, the public is on the Pats moneyline with tickets at 2-to-1. With most of the money coming in this weekend, we will probably continue to see more tickets on the Patriots moneyline.”

As for my two cents, side with the sharps on this one and take the points with New England because coach Mike Vrabel’s team has already faced three top defenses in the postseason. Drake Maye & Co. won’t be surprised by much from the Seahawks’ stout defense after doing enough to get by the Chargers, Texans and Broncos.

It doesn’t get much tougher than that, but don’t get greedy and take the Patriots on the moneyline.

Super Bowl LX Total

Most of the tickets have been on the OVER for the Super Bowl total, according to Esposito.

The total opened at 46.5 before dropping to 45.5. While the majority of the tickets have been on the OVER, the larger five-figure wagers have been on the UNDER, according to Esposito. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a low-scoring game at Levi’s Stadium with both sides being excellent on defense.

Exotic Super Bowl Props

The Station Casinos sportsbook has a fun prop that provides a reminder from the last time these two teams clashed in the Super Bowl 11 years ago.

Will the Seahawks attempt a pass from on or inside the Patriots’ 1-yard line has been one of the more popular props. Here are a few others that have plenty of money riding on the outcome.

Will the game go into overtime

Will there be a safety

Will there be at least one defensive or special teams touchdown

Will there be a successful two-point conversion

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.