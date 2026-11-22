Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has been dealing with ankle and foot injuries over the last few weeks that have caused him to miss a bunch of practice time.

Still, he has not missed a game for the Jaguars, and he's now off the injury report ahead of Week 11 against the New York Giants.

Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) not listed on injury report for Week 11, per @ryanohalloran. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

That's great news for the Jaguars, who have used a two-headed attack with Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. on the ground this season. Tuten has played 55.3 percent of the Jags' snaps, including 70.3 percent in a win over Tennessee in Week 10.

He should have a pretty big workload against New York after he seems to have come out of the Week 10 matchup without any further injury. This season, Tuten has 148 carries for 609 yards and five scores, adding 18 catches for 206 yards and three more touchdowns.

The Jaguars' running back is a very intriguing prop target in this matchup as the team continues to make a play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Best Jaguars Prop Bet vs. Giants in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bhayshul Tuten Anytime TD (-115)

This season, the Giants have really struggled against the run, ranking 26th in the league in EPA/Rush while allowing 4.5 yards per carry.

Depsite that, New York has allowed just seven rushing scores all season. So, this isn't the easiest matchup for Tuten, who is once again set at minus odds to find the end zone.

Still, I like the second-year back to punch one in, as he's scored in four games in a row and six of his nine appearances overall. Tuten is averaging 4.1 yards per carry this season, and he's found the end zone five times on the ground and three times through the air.

A dual-threat back, Tuten is worth a look against a New York defense that has been much better against the pass (ninth in EPA/Pass) this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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