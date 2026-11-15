Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Titans in NFL Week 10)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten was questionable for Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens with ankle/foot issues, but he ended up playing in that game despite missing each of the team's practices in the lead up to it.

Now, after a few extra days off (Jacksonville played on Thursday in Week 9), Tuten is off the injury report and expected to play against Tennessee in Week 10. He did not practice to start the week, yet Tuten has shown he can play through this injury, finding the end zone in Week 9.

Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) officially not listed on injury report for Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

Chris Rodriguez Jr. should still factor into the rotation for the Jags at running back, especially since Tuten has played just 53.0 percent of the team's snaps in 2026.

Still, the second-year back has played well, carrying the ball 122 times for 521 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four scores. He's also added 15 catches for 181 yards and three scores through the air.

Tennessee is off to a rough start this seasn, winning just one game, and the Jaguars are heavily favored on the road in Week 10. Does that bode well for Tuten on the ground?

I'm eyeing the Jaguars' running back in the prop market for this AFC South battle.

Best Bhayshul Tuten Prop Bet vs. Titans in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bhayshul Tuten Anytime TD (-120)

I'm keeping it simple with this prop pick for Tuten and simply taking him to find the end zone on Sunday.

This season, Tuten has four rushing scores and three receiving touchdowns, finding the end zone in each of the last three weeks and five of his eight games overall.

This is a great matchup against a Tennessee defense that traded away Jeffery Simmons ahead of the deadline. The Titans rank 11th in EPA/Rush, yet they're allowing 4.2 yards per carry and have given up 10 rushing scores in 2026.

Tuten didn't play much (35.7 percent of the snaps) in a blowout win over Baltimore in Week 9, but he still had 12 carries and found the end zone. I'm buying him after having a few extra days off before Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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