Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has been dealing with ankle and foot issues for multiple weeks, and he failed to practice in the lead up to Sunday's Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars have decided to rule Tuten out for this game, setting the stage for backup Chris Rodriguez Jr. to play a major role on Sunday.

Hopefully for Jacksonville, the extra week off will give Tuten a chance to return for the stretch run of the regular season.

Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) listed out for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

This season, Tuten has been a key piece for a Jacksonville offense that is No. 6 in the league in EPA/Play.

He's carried the ball 158 times for 642 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and five scores while also making a major impact in the passing game. Tuten has 21 catches for 226 yards and three scores through the air.

The second-year back has clearly been limited in recent weeks, playing 50.0 percent of the snaps or less in three of his last four games.

Since the Tuten is out, Rodriguez will be a popular prop pick on Sunday. Still, the SI Betting team actually has another Jaguars players to consider in this AFC South showdown.

Best Jaguars Prop Bet vs. Titans in NFL Week 12

Earlier today, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why Jacksonville's Josh Cameron is his favorite prop target with the team down Tuten and Parker Washington.

Josh Cameron Anytime Touchdown (+425)

Cameron is the forgotten receiver on this Jacksonville Jaguars team, but he already has three receiving touchdowns this season, tied for second on the team. Many people think Brian Thomas Jr. is the No. 3 option at wide receiver, but he has fewer receptions and yards than Cameron.

With Parker Washington sidelined for this game (both he and Jakobi Meyers were limited in practice this week), it should open up things even more for Cameron.

The Jaguars will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, who have given up 300 more receiving yards to wide receivers compared to the next worst team.

Wide receivers continue to eat up this secondary, so Cameron could be a huge benefactor of that.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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