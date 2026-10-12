Bills vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5

Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season wraps up with an absolutely awesome matchup on Monday night, as the two teams atop the Super Bowl odds entering this week – the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams – go head-to-head in Los Angeles.

Oddsmakers have set the Rams as favorites at home, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense (top-three in EPA/Play and yards per play through four weeks) is capable of outscoring anyone this season.

The MVP favorite after four weeks, Allen has some interesting weapons around him in star running back James Cook, tight end Dalton Kincaid and a potential breakout player in Keon Coleman, who found the end zone in Week 4.

While the Rams’ offense hasn’t gotten off to a great start in 2026, Matthew Stafford still has a ton of playmakers at his disposal with Kyren Williams (two scores in Week 4), Puka Nacua (one touchdown in his return from a groin injury last week) and Davante Adams.

They should be able to take advantage of a Buffalo defense that is just 29th in EPA/Play through the first four weeks of the season.

With the total in this game well over 50, there should be a ton of scoring. That’s a great sign for bettors in the anytime touchdown scorer market, and I’m eyeing three players to hit paydirt on Monday night.

Here’s a look at the odds from the best NFL betting sites for each of the touchdown scorer picks in this Week 5 finale.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Rams

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen Anytime TD (-115)

Josh Allen has found the end zone in every game so far this season, yet he’s only -115 to score in a game where several players are set at minus odds to hit paydirt.

Allen’s rushing did come down in Week 4 – he only had five carries for four yards and a score – but he’s scored seven total touchdowns in 2026 and remains one of the best goal-line options in the league.

Even with his rushing usage decreasing in Week 4, Allen still has 33 carries this season and at least five in every game. That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop, and he’s scored 12 or more rushing touchdowns in each of his last three completed seasons.

Keon Coleman Anytime TD (+250)

Can Keon Coleman have a breakout year for Buffalo?

The former second-round pick has not had the most impressive NFL career to date, but he’s coming off a monster six-catch, 116-yard game in Week 4 against New England where he scored his first touchdown of the season.

DJ Moore (shoulder) has not been the same since going down in Week 2, and that’s opened the door for Coleman to play over 74 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in two of his four games.

Coleman is a big-play threat, and he has at least six catches in both of the games where Moore was injured. I don’t mind him at this price in what could be a shootout on Monday night.

Puka Nacua Antyime TD (-135)

After missing two games, Puka Nacua returned to action for the Rams in Week 4, catching nine of his 12 targets for 125 yards. He also scored his first touchdown of the season on a rush from two yards out.

Nacua is going to receive a ton of looks from Matthew Stafford, and he’s already averaging 10.5 targets (and seven receptions) per game this season.

The Buffalo defense has been awful to open the 2026 season, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in passing yards allowed, EPA Play (29th) and success rate (30th).

Plus, the Bills have allowed the fourth-most passing scores (10) in the NFL. I expect Stafford and Co. to have a huge day through the air, and Nacua isn’t priced too high at -135.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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