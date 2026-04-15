Blazers vs. Spurs Opening Series Odds: San Antonio Favored to Sweep Portland

One play-in team has punched a ticket into the playoffs, as the Portland Trail Blazers earned the No. 7 seed in the West with a huge road win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Deni Avdija (41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists) put the Blazers on his back to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

The reward? The Blazers have to play the No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs after San Antonio won 62 games in the regular season. Portland is obviously set as a big underdog, but it did take a meeting with San Antonio in the 2025-26 campaign.

Still, Victor Wembanyama didn’t play in a single game against the Blazers this season, so it’s hard to take much away from the regular season meetings between these squads. San Antonio took two of the three games, including one on April 8 with the Blazers still fighting to earn the No. 8 spot ahead of the play-in tournament.

Portland closed out the regular season strong, posting the eight-best net rating in the NBA over the last 15 games, winning 10 of those games outright. After knocking off Phoenix in the play-in tournament, it’s clear the Blazers have some serious momentum heading into this series.

Despite that, oddsmakers are not buying Portland as a viable contender in the Western Conference – even to steal a game in this series.

The Blazers are +1000 to win the series and the series “correct score odds” have the Spurs in four games or the Spurs in five games as the clear favorites.

San Antonio is going to look much better against Portland than it did during the regular season now that Wemby will be in the lineup, and San Antonio has been the best team in the NBA since the All-Star break, going 24-4 with the best net rating in the league.

The Spurs also went 32-8 at home, giving them a massive advantage in the first two games of the series.

The SI Betting team will have predictions for each first-round matchup later in the week, equipped with a series winner and the number of games.

Here’s a complete look at the odds for this No. 2 vs. No. 7 matchup in the Western Conference.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Blazers vs. Spurs Series Odds

Blazers: +1000

Spurs: -2000

Blazers vs. Spurs Series Spread

Blazers +2.5 (+170)

Spurs -2.5 (-210)

Blazers vs. Spurs Correct Score Odds

Spurs in 4: +175

Spurs in 5: +200

Spurs in 6: +500

Spurs in 7: +700

Blazers in 7: +1800

Blazers in 6: +2000

Blazers in 5: +5000

Blazers in 4: +10000

Blazers vs. Spurs Series Total Games

5.5 (Over +210/Under -260)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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