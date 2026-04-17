Blazers vs. Spurs Series Prediction, Odds, Best Bets for NBA Playoffs (San Antonio Expected to Roll)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs defied expectations in the regular season, winning 62 games to finish with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Now, they’ll take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs, after Deni Avdija had a huge double-double in the play-in tournament to lead the Blazers to their first playoff berth since the 2020-21 season.

Portland closed out the regular season strong, posting the eight-best net rating in the NBA over the last 15 games, winning 10 of those games outright. Still, it wasn’t nearly as impressive as the Spurs, who went 24-4 after the All-Star break with the best net rating in the NBA.

Oddsmakers are favoring the Spurs to sweep this series, even though their best players don’t have a ton of playoff experience. Portland did steal a game from the Spurs in the regular season, but Wemby did not play in any of the three matchups between these squads.

So, this could get ugly for Portland if the MVP candidate plays at his top form in this first-round matchup.

The SI Betting and NBA experts are teaming up this postseason to pick each first-round series, including this No. 7 vs. No. 2 matchup.

Let’s take a look at the different series markets and the latest odds before we discuss the picks for Blazers vs. Spurs.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Blazers vs. Spurs Series Odds

Blazers: +1000

Spurs: -2000

Based on these odds, the Spurs have an implied probability of 95.24 percent to win this first-round series.

Blazers vs. Spurs Series Spread

Blazers +2.5 (+170)

Spurs -2.5 (-210)

Blazers vs. Spurs Correct Score Odds

Spurs in 4: +175

Spurs in 5: +200

Spurs in 6: +500

Spurs in 7: +700

Blazers in 7: +1800

Blazers in 6: +2000

Blazers in 5: +5000

Blazers in 4: +10000

Blazers vs. Spurs Series Total Games

5.5 (Over +210/Under -260)

Oddsmakers are expecting a short series, as the Spurs are heavily favored to win in four or five games.

Blazers vs. Spurs Series Predictions

Peter Dewey

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers made a huge run at the end of the regular season, ranking eighth in net rating over their final 15 games, before winning the No. 8 vs. No. 7 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

Yet, they are +1000 underdogs against the 62-win San Antonio Spurs – and for good reason. San Antonio has been the best team in the NBA since the All-Star break, going 24-4 with the best net rating in the league. The Spurs also went 32-8 at home, giving them a massive advantage in the first two games of the series.

Oddsmakers have the Spurs favored to sweep this series, but I do think Portland has a chance to steal one game in this matchup. The Blazers were 2-1[NOTE FROM MANNIX, I THINK THE SPURS WERE 2-1] against the Spurs in the regular season, though Victor Wembanyama missed all three of those games.

San Antonio should roll in this matchup to set up a potential date with Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.

Pick: Spurs in 5 (-2000, +200)

Chris Mannix

Deni ​​Avdija sure looked good bullying the Suns this week. Now try that against Victor Wembanyama. Portland is a great story. They closed the season winning ten of its last 14, had the NBA’s third best defensive rating after the All-Star break and rolled into Phoenix to clinch its first playoff appearance in five years. I sure hope they keep Tiago Splitter around and keep building on this success. He’s earned it.

But as Duke Evers said, they’re all wrong for us, baby. San Antonio has the greatest rim protector the NBA has ever seen and waves of physical defenders on the perimeter. I don’t like anything about this matchup for Portland.

Pick: Spurs in 4 (-2000, +175)

Liam McKeone

Remember when the Trail Blazers’ season began with their head coach of several years getting arrested on federal charges? And now they’re in the playoffs. Pretty wild stuff! But this is where the story ends for Portland. There’s a lot to like about this squad defensively and Deni Avdija is doing his absolute best to dismiss any free throw merchant allegations. Jrue Holiday is very capable of winning a playoff game by himself and, as an individual, boasts loads more playoff experience than nearly the entire Spurs roster. The Blazers will not roll over and it would be unwise to expect otherwise.

San Antonio is just too talented, though. And it starts at the very top. Portland has no answer for Victor Wembanyama and, in fact, saved its season by going small against the Suns in the play-in. That will not work, to say the least, against the Spurs. It figures to be a quality test for a young San Antonio squad but the Blazers don’t have the juice to hang very long.

Pick: Spurs in 5 (-2000, +200)

Tyler Lauletta

I have plenty of worries about the inexperience of this Spurs squad to make a deep playoff run, but those worries do not apply to the first round. Two years ago, when the Thunder were not reigning champions but instead an extremely inexperienced No. 1 seed out of the West, they swept the Pelicans in the first round before being shocked by the Mavs in the conference semis. I see a similar scenario playing out here. Round two should be electric.

Pick: Spurs in 4 (-2000, +175)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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