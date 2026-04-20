Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

After making the World Series in the 2025 season, the Toronto Blue Jays have struggled so far in 2026 dropping 13 of their first 21 games.

Despite that, they find themselves as road favorites on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels, who are 11-12 in their 23 games in the 2026 campaign.

Righty Dylan Cease (1.74 ERA) is on the mound for the Jays in this series opener, and he’s looking to build on a strong start to his first season north of the border. The Angels will counter with lefty Reid Detmers (3.57 ERA), who threw a gem against the New York Yankees (seven innings, one run) in his last outing.

Can L.A. pull off the upset as a home underdog? Or, will the Jays start to turn their season around with a road win?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this AL matchup on April 20.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+135)

Angels +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: -122

Angels: +102

Total

7.5 (Over -119/Under -102)

Blue Jays vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Dylan Cease (0-0, 1.74 ERA)

Los Angeles: Reid Detmers (1-1, 3.57 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (West), Sportsnet One

Blue Jays record: 8-13

Angels record: 11-12

Blue Jays vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Cease has some pretty crazy advanced metrics this season, and he’s walking into an ideal matchup against this Los Angeles offense.

The Blue Jays right-hander ranks in the 99th percentile in whiff percentage, the 95th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 70th percentile in chase rate so far in 2026. He’s averaging 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings and has recorded 12, six, eight and six punchouts in his four starts.

Now, he takes on an Angels team that is 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.55), and it’s even worse at home, averaging 10.22 K’s per game this season.

Cease has only completed six innings in one of his four starts this season, so there’s room for him to clear this prop on Monday, especially if he has one of his longer starts of the campaign.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Can the Blue Jays start to right the ship after a slow start? They’re one of my three favorite bets on Monday, which I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting :

Offseason acquisition Dylan Cease has been lights out for the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2026 campaign, allowing just four earned runs in 20.2 innings of work (four starts) heading into Monday’s series opener with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels have Reid Detmers (3.57 ERA) on the mound, and the young lefty may finally be putting things together after an up-and-down start to his career. Detmers has an expected ERA of 2.53 this season, and he ranks in the 94th percentile in chase rate.

Cease’s advanced numbers are equally as impressive, as he’s in the 99th percentile in whiff percentage, the 95th percentile in strikeout percentage and has an expected ERA of 2.84. The Jays are just 2-2 in Cease’s starts since they’ve struggled at the dish in 2026, but I’m betting on them to earn a road win on Monday.

Detmers has two starts where he’s failed to get through five innings (allowing at least three runs in each) and the Angels have an average bullpen (4.57 ERA) so far in 2026.

Los Angeles has been by far the better offensive team, but Cease hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a single outing in 2026.

The Jays are also eighth in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching, so it’s possible this is a bounce-back spot for them on the road. Detmers has been pretty solid in 2026, but he still boasts a 4.71 ERA for his career.

Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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