Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Astros, Rays-Rockies, Padres-Diamondbacks)

It’s trade deadline day, but we still have eight MLB games on the schedule for Monday night.

I’m targeting a home favorite, an under, and a road underdog for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, August 3.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, August 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston Astros -1.5 (+149) vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies UNDER 11.5 (-117)

San Diego Padres (-102) at Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros -1.5 (+149) vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Astros have completely turned it around over the past month to take a 2.5-game lead in the AL West. They’ve won six in a row and 11 of their last 12, including a sweep of the Rangers to open their homestand.

The Blue Jays are trying to turn the corner as well, winning three of their last four, but they had alternated losses and wins prior to that.

Shane Bieber recorded just two outs in his last start, and yielded four runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings against the Astros in June. On the other hand, Cristian Javier threw five shutout innings out of the bullpen in his last appearance, and has plenty of experience as a starter.

I think Houston should be a slightly bigger favorite tonight on the moneyline, and there’s value on the run line as well.

Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies UNDER 11.5 (-117)

Taking an under at Coors Field is always risky, but this just seems a run or two too high tonight.

The Rays scored a single run in each of their last three games and five of their last seven contests. They got as high as three runs in the other two games in their last eight.

The Rockies did break out for 20 runs in their last two games, but that came against the Royals. I don’t see the Rays letting Colorado put up a crooked number.

On the mound, Ian Seymour has been good enough for the Rays, and Michael Lorenzen is serviceable for Colorado.

Both of these teams are profitable to the under this season as well, and I think that continues tonight.

San Diego Padres (-102) at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Padres are rolling right now. They won the final three games of their four-game set against the Giants, and had won five in a row prior to that.

The Diamondbacks have been hot and cold recently. They had two four-game winning streaks with a three-game skid in between prior to a shutout loss in Cleveland on Sunday.

Michael King has thrown two quality starts against the Snakes this year, allowing a total of three runs on seven hits in 12 innings.

As far as Arizona is concerned, Brandon Pfaadt has been impressive this season, but it feels like he’s due for a stinker at some point. He is a bit worse at home (19 ER in 34.1 IP, 4.98 ERA) than he is on the road (13 ER in 30.2 IP, 3.82) as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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