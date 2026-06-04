Blue Jays vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4

Chris Sale takes the mound as the Atlanta Braves look to complete a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

The Braves won three in a row before dropping their final game in Cincinnati, but have bounced back nicely – as they’ve tended to do this season – against the Blue Jays.

Toronto has now lost four in a row after a four-game winning streak. The Jays are now 29-33 on the season, and just 12-20 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Braves on Thursday, June 4.

Blue Jays vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-103)

Braves -1.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +209

Braves -259

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -107)

Blue Jays vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Mason Fluharty (3-0, 3.97 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (8-3, 2.01 ERA)

Mason Fluhart is serving as the opener for the third time this season. He allowed a run in his first try against the White Sox on April 4, before recording four outs on 18 pitches last month against the Tigers.

Chris Sale did something he didn’t normally do last time out: allow more than one run in a start. Granted, it was just two runs in five innings against Boston, but it was just the third time all season he yielded more than a single run. All three of those starts have come on the road, while Sale has been fantastic at home.

Blue Jays vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): SN1, BravesVsn

Blue Jays record: 29-33

Braves record: 42-20

Blue Jays vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Sale UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-106)

As mentioned above, Sale has yet to allow more than one run in a home start all season. In fact, he’s only allowed two earned runs in 30 innings at Truist Park this season.

On top of that, the Blue Jays have been awful against left-handed pitching. They’re batting just .213 and slugging .348 against southpaws this season.

Blue Jays vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Braves continue to flex their muscles with the best record in baseball, and they have Chris Sale on the mound tonight as they go for the sweep of the Blue Jays.

Sale has a 2.01 ERA on the season, and he’s been nearly untouchable at home. He’s allowed just two earned runs on 18 hits (two home runs) in 30 innings across five starts.

It’s looking like it might be a bullpen game for Toronto with Mason Fluharty getting the start as an opener.

The Braves are 19-10 at home, and the Jays are 12-20 on the road. Atlanta should be able to win by margin tonight.

Pick: Braves -1.5 (-117)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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