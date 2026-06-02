Blue Jays vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

Kevin Gausman takes the mound against his former team as the Toronto Blue Jays kick off a three game set against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

The Jays won four straight prior to dropping their last two in Baltimore, and Atlanta returns home after winning two of three in Boston and Cincinnati.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Braves on Tuesday, June 2.

Blue Jays vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+161)

Braves +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -101

Braves -120

Total

8.0 (Over -103/Under -117)

Blue Jays vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-3, 3.13 ERA)

Braves: Bryce Elder (4-3, 2.50 ERA)

Kevin Gausman has returned to form since allowing seven runs (six earned) in 4.2 innings against the Rays on May 11. He’s allowed just two runs in 17.2 innings since then with the Jays winning all three starts.

Bryce Elder is hoping to bounce back from his worst start of the season. The Red Sox tagged him for six runs (five earned) on nine hits in just 3.1 innings. He hadn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start up to that point.

Blue Jays vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): SN1, BravesVsn

Blue Jays record: 29-31

Braves record: 40-20

Blue Jays vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Ronald Acuna Jr. OVER 1.5 Bases (+116)

Ronald Acuna Jr. has broken out in a big way recently. He’s hit five home runs in his last four games, and he’s looking like himself again.

Acuna has two straight two-hit games, so there’s a chance of him cashing this with an extra-base hit or a pair of singles.

Blue Jays vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

Gausman may give the Blue Jays an advantage on the mound, but I’m going to respect my Elder in this matchup.

The Braves are a league-best 40-20 while the Blue Jays fell under .500 once again at 29-31. Toronto is also just 12-18 on the road this season.

I’ll take the Braves as short home favorites tonight.

Pick: Braves -120

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