The Atlanta Braves squeaked by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, winning by a final score of 4-3. The two teams will face off in the second game of their interleague series, and the Braves can clinch a series win with a victory tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Blue Jays vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-178)

Braves -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +120

Braves -142

Total

OVER 8.5 (+102)

UNDER 8.5 (-124)

Blue Jays vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Patrick Corbin, LHP (2-1, 3.65 ERA)

Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP (3-2, 3.95 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): SN1, BravesVision, TVA Sports

Blue Jays record: 29-32

Braves record: 41-20

Blue Jays vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Patrick Corbin OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-129) via DraftKings

I'm fading Patrick Corbin today, whose underlying numbers have been extremely concerning, despite his relatively strong ERA on the season. His production is going to get put to the test when he has to pitch against one of the best offenses in baseball today. I don't think it's going to go well for him.

Blue Jays vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on the Braves as home favorites.

I'm going to bet against my Blue Jays for the second straight day. Despite his strong performances so far this season, I don't have faith in Patrick Corbin. His 4.04 FIP and his 1.358 WHIP are concerning to me moving forward. His Baseball Savant page is less than promising, giving him an expected ERA of 5.28. Now, he has to pitch against one of the best offenses in baseball. This game could end up being a disaster for the Blue Jays.

Pick: Braves -142

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