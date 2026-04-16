Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 16

A rubber match between the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers highlights Thursday’s afternoon action in MLB, and Brewers are favored to earn their 10th win of the regular season.

Toronto is off to a slow start in 2026, going 7-10 through 17 games while ranking in the bottom half of MLB in runs scored, OPS and home runs despite posting the 10th-best batting average in the league.

Meanwhile, the Brewers are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have fallen to fourth in the NL Central after a fast start. These teams split the first two games of this series with the Brewers winning 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Toronto lefty Patrick Corbin (9.00 ERA) gets the ball for the second time this season against Milwaukee’s Brandon Sproat (10.45 ERA), who has struggled since coming to the Brewers in the Freddy Peralta trade.

So, how should we bet on this series finale?

I’m eyeing a player prop, a total pick and more for this NL battle on April 16.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-193)

Brewers -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: +109

Brewers: -131

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Milwaukee: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 10.45 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 16

Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Brewers.TV

Blue Jays record: 7-10

Brewers record: 9-8

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Gary Sanchez to Hit a Home Run (+427)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Sanchez should stay hot against Corbin, who he has thrived against in his career:

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Gary Sanchez is having a strong start to the 2026 season, hitting .233 with a 1.128 OPS and five home runs.

He’s been really solid against left-handed pitching, homering twice while posting a .333 batting average in nine at-bats.

So, I think Sanchez is worth a look at this price with the Brewers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays and lefty Patrick Corbin. The veteran starter has struggled in recent seasons, and he allowed two home runs in his 2026 debut.

Since the 2019 season, Corbin has appeared in 202 games, posting a 5.03 ERA while allowing 179 home runs. So, this is a great matchup for the Brewers offense, and Sanchez has fared well against Corbin in his career.

Sanchez is 4-for-11 with a double, a homer, four runs batted in and a 1.091 OPS against Corbin in his career.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Toronto’s slow start can be pinned on the team’s offense, as the Jays rank 25th in MLB in runs scored heading into this series finale.

The Brewers, on the other hand, are eighth in MLB in runs scored.

Even though the second meeting between these teams was a low-scoring affair, I like the OVER in this pitching matchup on Thursday.

Corbin allowed four runs in four innings against Minnesota in his season debut, and he has not posted an ERA under 4.40 since the 2019 season. That makes him an easy fade target, especially since the OVER has hit in 10 of Milwaukee’s 17 games.

Meanwhile, Sproat has yet to make it out of the fourth inning this season, allowing seven, four and one runs while giving up 14 hits in 10.1 innings of work. The young right-hander has an expected ERA of 8.06 (fifth percentile in MLB) and an expected batting average against of .294 (14th percentile).

On top of that, both of these teams are outside the top 10 in the league in bullpen ERA, with the Jays posting a 4.54 mark and the Brewers slightly ahead of them at 4.13.

I wouldn't be shocked if this game pushes double-digit runs on April 16.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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