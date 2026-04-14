Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to begin their 2026 campaign, sitting at 6-9 through the first two weeks of the season. Things won't get any easier for them this week when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a midweek interleague series.

The Brewers have lost five straight games, but will be rolling with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Odds. Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-215)

Brewers -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +108

Brewers -126

Total

OVER 7 (-115)

UNDER 7 (-105)

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Kevin Gausman, RHP (0-1, 2.08 ERA)

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP (1-1, 3.31 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Brewers.TV

Blue Jays record: 6-9

Brewers record, 8-7

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Best Prop Bet

$20: Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+103) via DraftKings

In today's edition of betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm backing the UNDER on Jacob Misiorowski's strikeout total:

The Blue Jays, just like last season, continue to be the best in the Majors in plate discipline. They have struck out on just 18.1% of their at-bats, which is the best mark in all of baseball by 0.4%. That should set up for a perfect time to sell high on Jacob Misiorowski's strikeout total. He has reached 7+ strikeouts in all three starts, but I think he's going to struggle to reach that number tonight.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I see no reason to back the Blue Jays at this point in the season. Toronto likely has an advantage when it comes to starting pitchers tonight with Kevin Gausman on the mound, but every other edge goes to the Brewers.

The Brewers are eighth in the Majors in wRC+, and their bullpen has been solid throughout the season, sporting a bullpen ERA of 3.74. The Blue Jays' offense ranks 16th in wRC+, and their bullpen is 19th in bullpen ERA at 4.48.

I'll take the Brewers as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Brewers -126 via FanDuel

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