Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14
In this story:
The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to begin their 2026 campaign, sitting at 6-9 through the first two weeks of the season. Things won't get any easier for them this week when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a midweek interleague series.
The Brewers have lost five straight games, but will be rolling with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound tonight.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Odds. Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-215)
- Brewers -1.5 (+176)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +108
- Brewers -126
Total
- OVER 7 (-115)
- UNDER 7 (-105)
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman, RHP (0-1, 2.08 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP (1-1, 3.31 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 14
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Brewers.TV
- Blue Jays record: 6-9
- Brewers record, 8-7
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Best Prop Bet
- $20: Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+103) via DraftKings
In today's edition of betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm backing the UNDER on Jacob Misiorowski's strikeout total:
The Blue Jays, just like last season, continue to be the best in the Majors in plate discipline. They have struck out on just 18.1% of their at-bats, which is the best mark in all of baseball by 0.4%. That should set up for a perfect time to sell high on Jacob Misiorowski's strikeout total. He has reached 7+ strikeouts in all three starts, but I think he's going to struggle to reach that number tonight.
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
I see no reason to back the Blue Jays at this point in the season. Toronto likely has an advantage when it comes to starting pitchers tonight with Kevin Gausman on the mound, but every other edge goes to the Brewers.
The Brewers are eighth in the Majors in wRC+, and their bullpen has been solid throughout the season, sporting a bullpen ERA of 3.74. The Blue Jays' offense ranks 16th in wRC+, and their bullpen is 19th in bullpen ERA at 4.48.
I'll take the Brewers as home favorites tonight.
Pick: Brewers -126 via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets