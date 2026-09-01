Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The Cleveland Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays with both teams battling for playoff position.

The Blue Jays got back on track with a sweep of the Mariners to close out their homestand, and they’re now just 1.5 games back of the Guardians for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Meanwhile, the Guardians just lost two of three to the Royals, but did put an 11-1 thumping on Kansas City to close out that series. They’re three games back of the White Sox in the AL Central.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Guardians on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-144)

Guardians -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +163

Guardians -175

Total

8 (Over -104/Under -116)

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Spencer Miles (5-2, 2.92 ERA)

Guardians: Gavin Williams (12-7, 3.98 ERA)

Spencer Miles will serve as the opener tonight for Toronto. He’s had nine straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, allowing six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 8.2 innings in that span.

Gavin Williams is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs in just 1.1 innings against the Angels last time out. The Guardians tagged him for six runs in six innings back on April 24.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, CLEG

Blue Jays record: 68-70

Guardians record: 69-68

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

George Springer OVER 1.5 Bases (+153)

George Springer has been on the upswing for a while now, raising his batting average by 28 points since July 24. He’s gone 35 for 107 (.327) in that span with a .514 slugging percentage.

More recently, Springer is 14-for-28 in his last eight games with two home runs and four doubles. He’s also 4 for 9 against Williams in his career.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I don’t see why the Guardians are such big favorites tonight. They just lost a series to the Royals, even if their one win was a blowout.

Toronto just swept the Mariners after losing a series to the Royals themselves. Still, the Blue Jays shouldn’t be such big underdogs given Williams’ recent struggles.

And it’s not as if the Guardians are great at home. Cleveland is 32-36 at home, while Toronto is 31-35 on the road.

Pick: Blue Jays +163

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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