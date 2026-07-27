Blue Jays vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

A wild card spot is within reach for the Washington Nationals, as they are just one game out of the final spot in the National League heading into Monday’s series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Washington doesn’t have a great pitching staff, but it ranks in the top 10 in MLB in several offensive categories, which has allowed it to hang around in a loaded National League. Entering Monday, there are seven teams within five games for the final wild card spot.

Meanwhile, the Jays have struggled in 2026, falling to last place in the AL East after losing seven of their last 10 games. Toronto made the World Series in 2025, but it is 5.5 games out of a wild card spot at this point in the 2026 season.

On Monday, the Jays will send former Nationals ace Max Scherzer to the mound, as he looks to turn around a rough start to the season. The veteran right-hander has a 10.23 ERA across six outings.

Washington will counter with Andrew Alvarez (4.22 ERA), who has operated as both a starter and reliever in the 2026 season.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener on July 27.

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)

Nationals -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: +110

Nationals: -132

Total

9.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Max Scherzer (1-4, 10.23 ERA)

Washington: Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 4.22 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Nationals.TV, TVA

Blue Jays record: 48-58

Nationals record: 54-52

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+205)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Wood is worth a look against Scherzer:

Wood has been one of the best hitters in MLB this season, posting a .271 batting average, .953 OPS and 30 home runs across 106 games.

He’s homered 21 times against right-handed pitching, and now he’ll take on Toronto Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer – a former National – on Monday.

Scherzer has been awful in six appearances in 2026, posting a 10.23 ERA while allowing nine home runs. He’s given up multiple long balls in back-to-back outings, so Wood and the vaunted Washington offense should put up a crooked number while Scherzer is in the game on Monday.

Wood has yet to face Scherzer in his career, but the two-time All-Star has homered 10 times in his last 21 games, posting a .325 batting average during that stretch. I expect him to stay hot on Monday night.

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Washington has actually struggled at home this season, going 22-32 straight up, but I think it’s a must-bet against Scherzer on Monday night.

The Blue Jays right-hander has been awful in six appearances this season, allowing five or more runs in three of his outings, posting an expected ERA of 6.31.

Toronto is just 1-5 in his outings, and it has slipped to fifth in the AL East after losing seven of its last 10 games.

Washington is in the mix for a wild card spot in the National League, and it has an impressive plus-30 run differential in 2026. Alvarez has worked both as a starter and a reliever in the 2026 season, so there’s a chance we see a lot of the Washington bullpen (5.03 ERA) in this game.

Still, the Washington offense should swing this game. The Nats are second in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), first in OPS, first in runs scored and fifth in batting average this season.

Toronto is 29th in the league in OPS and dead last in runs scored, and I doubt that it’ll score enough to survive another shaky Scherzer outing. The Nats are a solid bet at home at this moneyline price.

Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-132 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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