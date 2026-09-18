Blue Jays vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

The Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game set starting on Friday night.

These teams are locked in a heated race for the final AL Wild Card spot, with Texas also battling Houston atop the AL West.

Texas won four in a row before failing to sweep the Red Sox yesterday, while Toronto avoided a sweep against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Blue Jays vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+124)

Rangers +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -137

Rangers +114

Total

7.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Blue Jays vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (11-5, 2.38 ERA)

Rangers: Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.54 ERA)

Dylan Cease bounced back from allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings in Sacramento with five one-run innings against the O’s last time out.

Kumar Rocker returned to the rotation with four one-run innings in Arizona last week.

Blue Jays vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, RSN

Blue Jays record: 76-77

Rangers record: 76-77

Blue Jays vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

George Springer OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-124)

George Springer extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single on Wednesday, giving him four runs and five RBI while going 9 for 24 (.375) during this stretch.

Springer has been heating up for a while now, going OVER 1.5 HRR in 15 of his last 20 starts. I’ll back him to stay hot tonight in Texas.

Blue Jays vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

This is a huge series for both Texas and Toronto. The teams have identical 76-77 records, putting them two games back of the Guardians for the final Wild Card spot. The Rangers also have a chance to catch the Astros in the AL West.

Toronto has been treading water a bit as of late, going 3-4 in its last seven games and 4-6 in its last 10. It’s not as if the Jays have been playing that tough of competition either, losing two of three to the A’s and Tigers with a series win over the O’s in between.

The Rangers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday against Boston, but Texas is still an impressive 42-33 at home while Toronto is 36-39 on the road.

Dylan Cease is tough to bet against, but he’s been lifted after five innings in each of his last two starts. He also allowed four runs in 4.2 innings against the Rangers back in June.

Kumar Rocker threw six shutout innings in Toronto in that series, and has been solid as of late. I’ll take Texas as a home underdog tonight.

Pick: Rangers +114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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