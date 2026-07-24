Best Bets Today for July 24: Day 201 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year

Day 200 of my journey of betting $100 every day for a year didn't go as planned, as Gordon Sargent shot +2 over his last three holes to lose his 3-ball group, causing us to finish the day in the red.

The good news is we're still profitable for the year, but let's get back on track today. Let's dive into my top plays for Friday's sports betting action.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-2 (-$41.96)

Year-to-date: 341-366-12 (+$85.70)

July 24 Picks and Best Bets

$20: Michael Brennan +140 vs. Matt Kuchar/Brandt Snedeker via DraftKings

$30: Rays -140 vs. Guardians via Caesars

$30: Red Sox -126 vs. Blue Jays via FanDuel

$20: Rangers +105 vs. Mariners via TheScore Bet

3M Open 3-Ball Bet

Pick: $20 on Michael Brennan +140 vs. Kuchar/Snedeker

Michael Brennan was one of my best bets to win this week's 3M Open, and he looked great in his first round, posting a six-under-par round while gaining +5.07 strokes on the field with his ball striking, the second-best mark in the field.

Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker shot +4 and +5, respectively, and both players lost significant strokes with their ball striking at -4.93 and -5.93. TPC Twin Cities demands distance off the tee, so it's not a good course for the older golfers in the field. I love Brennan at +140 in this spot.

Guardians vs. Rays Prediction

Pick: $30 on Rays -140

The Cleveland Guardians have struggled when facing left-handed pitchers this season, ranking 27th in the Majors in wRC+ against lefties. Now, they have to hit the road to take on Shane McClanahan, who is an effective lefty starter with a 3.16 ERA on the season.

The Rays' offense has also been red-hot lately, ranking fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Tampa Bay should be a bigger home favorite in this spot.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction

Pick: $30 on Red Sox -126

I continue to be baffled by the Blue Jays being set as just slight underdogs against far superior teams. The Jays have a wRC+ of 63 in the past 30 days, which is the worst mark in the Majors by a mile. Now, they have to hit the road to take on the hottest team in baseball, the Boston Red Sox. To make matters worse for the Jays, Patrick Sandoval gets the start for the Red Sox, and the Blue Jays have especially struggled when facing left-handed pitchers.

The Blue Jays are a broken team and we should treat them as such.

Mariners vs. Rangers Prediction

Pick: $20 on Rangers +105

The Texans Rangers' offense has been one of the best in the Majors over the past month, ranking seventh in wRC+ in that time frame. The Seattle Mariners' offense is on the opposite end of that spectrum, coming in at 26th in that stat over the same time frame. The Mariners have also been one of the worst teams against lefties this season, and tonight they're on the road against a lefty in MacKenzie Gore.

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