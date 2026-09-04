Blue Jays vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Toronto Blue Jays continue their road trip with a weekend set against the Kansas City Royals, starting on Friday night.

The Blue Jays lost two of three to the Royals last week, but have since won five of their last six games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Royals on Friday, Sept. 4.

Blue Jays vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+154)

Royals +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -102

Royals -119

Total

10 (Over -105/Under -114)

Blue Jays vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.68 ERA)

Royals: Daniel Lynch IV (4-4, 3.06 ERA)

Jameson Taillon will make his first start since Aug. 10 tonight in Kansas City. He’s thrown 4.1 innings or fewer in each of his last four outings.

Daniel Lynch has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts, but that was in four, 4.1, and 3.1 innings.

Blue Jays vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, ROYL

Blue Jays record: 70-71

Royals record: 63-78

Blue Jays vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

George Springer OVER 1.5 Bases (-104)

George Springer has raised his batting average by 23 points in the last few weeks, going 20 for 47 (.426) with two home runs and six doubles in his last 14 games. The Blue Jays slugger has gone OVER 1.5 bases in all but five of those games, including five of his last six.

Springer is also 3 for 8 in his career against Lynch.

Blue Jays vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I’m expecting a lot of runs tonight in Kansas City.

Neither starting pitcher is all that impressive, and I don’t see either of them completing more than four innings or so. And then you have Kansas City’s bullpen with a 5.06 ERA, the second-highest in the league.

Both teams should put up a handful of runs tonight in Kansas City.

Pick: OVER 10 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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