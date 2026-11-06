Boise State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The Boise State Broncos sit atop the new-look Pac-12 so far this season, sporting a 4-0 conference record and a 7-1 overall record, with their only loss coming against a healthy Oregon team.

The Broncos are favored to continue to pad their resume in Week 10 when they hit the road to take on the 3-5 Colorado State Rams.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Boise State -17.5 (-106)

Colorado State +17.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Boise State -950

Colorado State +640

Total

OVER 68.5 (-115)

UNDER 68.5 (-105)

Boise State vs. Colorado State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Boise State record: 7-1 (4-0 in Pac-12)

Colorado State record: 3-5 (1-3 in Pac-12)

Boise State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Boise State is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Colorado State

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Boise State is 1-3 against the spread in its last four games

The OVER is 6-2 in Boise State games this season

Colorado State is 1-3 against the spread in its last four games

The OVER is 7-1 in Colorado State games this season

Boise State vs. Colorado State Key Player to Watch

Dylan Riley, RB - Boise State Broncos

Boise State has once again produced one of the best running backs in college football. Dylan Riley has already run for 1,049 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Colorado State will have to find a way to contain him to a certain extent if the Rams want to hang in this game.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Prediction and Best Bet

The Colorado State offense is good enough to keep them in this game. Sure, their defense is the worst in the nation, but their offense is extremely good, which is going to make it difficult for Boise State to cover this 17.5-point spread.

The Rams rank second in all of college football in EPA per rush, and now they get to face a Boise State team that's 82nd in opponent EPA per rush and 45th in opponent rush success rate. Colorado State would be smart to keep the ball on the ground, move the chains, drain the clock, and keep it as close as possible for as long as they can.

Pick: Colorado State +17.5 (-114) via FanDuel

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