Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 24
The unexpected clash of the titans is upon us! Bournemouth, who is undefeated in their last 11 matches, are taking on Liverpool, who hasn’t lost a Premier League game since September 2024. Under up-and-coming manager Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth has been one of the biggest Cinderella stories in European soccer this season.
After scoring nine goals against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in the last two weeks, Bournemouth is now all the way up to seventh-place in the standings, challenging for a European qualification spot. Now, they are facing their biggest challenge yet as they host the league leaders on Saturday.
With an extra game to play, Liverpool is six points ahead of their biggest challengers, Arsenal. There is still plenty of soccer to be played with 15 weeks left in the season. At the same time, Liverpool has been at a different level than the rest of the league so far this season. It is their title to lose and barring significant injuries to key players like Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, or Alexis Mac Allister, it’s hard to see them allowing Arsenal to come back and overtake them.
However, if Liverpool is going to stumble, it’s going to be against opponents like Bournemouth. Iraola’s side has caused all sorts of problems in every big game, beating Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest at home. They are one of the youngest teams in the league and play with a ton of pressure and a direct approach.
Not only is Bournemouth getting results this season but they also play a positive brand of soccer. They have created the third-most expected goals (xG) in the league so far. Going up against the most prolific goal-scoring team this season, this matchup is bound to have a ton of tempo, excitement, and hopefully goals.
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Odds and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
Bournemouth: +400
Draw: +310
Liverpool: -155
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -228
Under 2.5: +166
Over 3.5: +114
Under 3.5: -140
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -205
No: +156
Double Chance:
Bournemouth or Draw: +115
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
What Iraola has done with a humble roster that lacks proven elite talent in Bournemouth is nothing short of a small miracle. His side is very disciplined and organized while still allowing a level of creativity and freedom. His frontline of Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, and Antoine Semenyo consists of dynamic players who can play in different, interchangeable positions.
Young standout defenders like Milos Kerkez and Ilya Zabarnyi play a crucial role in playing out the back and pushing this team forward. Bournemouth plays more long passes than any team in the Premier League, highlighting their direct style that doesn’t have too much interest in possession. Getting to the opponent’s final third of the pitch as quickly as possible is the top priority for this Bournemouth team.
This is in stark contrast to Arne Slot’s Liverpool. While Liverpool remains one of the most dangerous counter-attacking teams in the world thanks to the speed and explosiveness of their frontline, they like to control the tempo, averaging 58% of possession in league play.
Bournemouth will have no problem with Liverpool keeping the ball for long stretches. In fact, that is when Bournemouth is most dangerous. They have created more shots than any other team in the league from defensive actions. Thanks to their pressure in the final third and the middle of the field, they are able to create a ton of goal-scoring opportunities when they win the ball back.
This obviously carries its risks. It can leave you vulnerable in the back, creating spaces that can be exploited. There aren’t many teams better than Liverpool in exploiting those defensive vulnerabilities.
Bournemouth will likely struggle keeping Liverpool off the scoreboard. At the same time, they are too well-organized in their pressure and too athletic up front not to score themselves. A high-scoring affair is a likely scenario in this one.
Pick: Over 3.5 Goals (+114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.