Braves vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

The Atlanta Braves got off to a 6-2 start to their season, but have since fallen in three straight games, including last night's interleague series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. The two teams will play in the second game of their three-game series tonight, and both sides have identical records at 6-5. The winner will advance to 7-5, while the loser will fall to .500 on the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Braves vs. Angels Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+114)

Angels +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline

Braves -136

Angels +116

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

Braves vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Reynaldo López, RHP (1-0, 1.64 ERA)

Los Angeles: Yusei Kikuchi, LHP (0-1, 6.52 ERA)

Braves vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network West, BravesVision

Braves record: 6-5

Angels record: 6-5

Braves vs. Angels Best Prop Bet

Reynaldo Lopez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+104)

The Angels have had an issue with striking out so far this season, sporting the third-highest strikeout rate in the Majors at 28.6%. That should lead to Reynaldo Lopez having his best performance of the season from a strikeout perspective. Let's bet the OVER on his strikeout total at +104.

Braves vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm putting $30 on the Braves to win as road favorites in Los Angeles:

One of my early-season strategies is going to be to back the Atlanta Braves when Reynaldo Lopez is on the mound for them. People forget that his last full season, he had a 1.99 ERA for Atlanta, so he has proven he can be one of the better pitchers in the National League. Despite that, I don't think the betting market has much faith in him in the early weeks of the 2026 campaign.

Not only do I have faith in backing Lopez, but the Braves' offense has been far better than the Angels' to begin the season, ranking sixth in wRC+, compared to the Angels at 21st.

Pick: Braves -136 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!