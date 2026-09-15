Braves vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are both looking to shore up their playoff positions as they continue their series on Tuesday night.

The Cubs got back on track with a 7-3 win in the series opener after failing to sweep the Pirates on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Braves have now lost two in a row after taking the first two against the Phillies.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Cubs on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Braves vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves +1.5 (-180)

Cubs -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Braves +119

Cubs -143

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Braves vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Braves: Martin Perez (8-9, 3.08 ERA)

Cubs: Kevin Gausman (9-12, 4.60 ERA)

Martin Perez is looking to build on a stellar start last time out. He threw seven shutout innings in a 3-1 win against the Rays.

Kevin Gausman is hoping to once again bounce back from a rough start. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in four innings in Milwaukee last week.

Braves vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, MARQ, TBS

Braves record: 88-63

Cubs record: 84-67

Braves vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Drake Baldwin OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-113)

Drake Baldwin is proving that his rookie season wasn’t a fluke. He’s up to 23 home runs from 19, and batting .279 after hitting .274 last year.

Baldwin is currently on a seven-game hitting streak and has a hit in 19 of his last 21 games, going 29 for 88 (.330) in that span. I trust him to keep that going and get at least one counting stat tonight, plus he’s 2 for 2 against Gausman in his career.

Braves vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

The Braves have had trouble on the road all season long, going 37-36 as opposed to 51-27 at home. The Cubs have had similar splits, with an impressive 44-32 home record (40-35 on the road).

Gausman has been able to bounce back from poor starts recently, and the Cubs are 26-17 vs. LHP (58-50 vs. RHP). I’ll take Chicago as a home favorite tonight.

Pick: Cubs -143

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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