Braves vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves in the rubber match of a three-game set on Wednesday night.

The Cubs took the opener 7-3, but the Braves bounced back with a 6-3 victory last night.

The Braves took two of three from the Cubs at home back in May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Braves vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves +1.5 (-168)

Cubs -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Braves +135

Cubs -164

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Braves vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Braves: JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (10-10, 3.88 ERA)

JR Ritchie is back in the bigs after spending the last month in the minors. He allowed two runs on four hits in four innings against the Nationals in his last start on Aug. 2.

Shota Imanaga has thrown two straight quality starts, allowing three runs in 12 innings, after getting tagged for six runs in five innings by the Reds to end August.

Braves vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, MARQ

Braves record: 89-63

Cubs record: 84-68

Braves vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Drake Baldwin OVER 1.5 Bases (+151)

Drake Baldwin came through for us with a 2 for 5 night, including a home run, in the Braves’ 6-3 win last night. That was his second straight two-hit game, and he’s now 11 for 33 with two doubles and two home runs during his eight-game hitting streak.

Baldwin does struggle a bit against left-handed pitching, but that’s why we’re getting such a good price on a hot hitter tonight in Chicago.

Braves vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

These two teams are separated by just a few games in the standings, and they’re each fighting to lock up their playoff position.

The Cubs definitely have an edge at home and on the mound, but I’m not sure if it’s enough to make them -150 favorites.

Ritchie allowed one run on two hits in 4.1 innings against the Cubs back in May, and Imanaga is susceptible to giving up a few runs for the home squad.

I think there’s some value here on the Braves as road underdogs.

Pick: Braves +135

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.