Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bet for Friday, April 25
After an abysmal start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are trying their best to claw back into the mix of the NL East. They're now sitting at 10-14, still in last place in the division. Tonight, they begin their weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are at 14-11 on the season, but are still three games back from the Padres in the NL West.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+126)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Braves -130
- Diamondbacks +110
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Braves vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 25
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 12 News KPNX
- Braves Record: 10-14
- Diamondbacks Record: 14-11
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Chris Sale, LHP (0-2, 6.17 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (1-3, 5.6 ERA)
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Best Prop Bet
- Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Hits (+295) via DraftKings
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down why I'm backing Matt Olson to record at least two hits:
I'm going to try to fade Zac Gallen, who gets the start on the mound for the Diamondbacks tonight. He has a WHIP of 1.427, giving up 8.6 hits per nine innings. Let's bet on Matt Olson to record at least two hits against them at +295. He's coming into this game on an eight-game hit streak as his bat has started to warm up after a slow start to the season. His batting average was below .200 just over a week ago, but now it's back up to .238.
I love this bet at almost 3-1 odds.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I gave out the OVER in this game as one of my best bets of the day:
Tonight's game between the Braves and Diamondbacks has the potential to be an offensive shootout. The Diamondbacks rank third in the Majors in OPS at .776, and the Braves' offense has caught up after a slow start to the season, scoring 4+ runs in six straight games.
It's also a matchup between two struggling pitchers. Chris Sale has an ERA of 6.17 while Zac Gallen has an ERA of 5.6.
Both teams' bullpens also rank near the bottom of the Majors in bullpen ERA. The Diamondbacks rank 20th in bullpen ERA at 4.29, and the Braves come in at 22nd at 4.43.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
