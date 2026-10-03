Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLDS Game 1

The Atlanta Braves put the final nail in the Phillies’ coffin to set up a National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves let the Phillies back into Game 2, which is something to keep in mind heading into this series.

Of course, the Dodgers are looking for a three-peat as World Series champions after loading up in the offseason and then again at the trade deadline with Game 1 starter Tarik Skubal.

This is the fourth postseason meeting between these two teams since 2018. The Dodgers eliminated the Braves in 2018 and 2020 before the Braves got revenge in 2021.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Dodgers Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves +1.5 (-115)

Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Braves +182

Dodgers -223

Total

8 (Over -115/Under -105)

Braves vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Braves: TBA

Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (12-7, 2.72 ERA)

The Braves won’t have Chris Sale or Tyler Mahle available for Game 1, and they may have to use a bullpen game to open this series.

Tarik Skubal ended the regular season on a high note, throwing seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks on Sept. 25 against the Giants.

Braves vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Braves record: 94-68 (2-1)

Dodgers record: 100-62 (0-0)

Braves vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tarik Skubal OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-119)

Tarik Skubal finished the season with 186 strikeouts in 158.2 innings, and he clearly is feeling it after his 10-strikeout performance in his last start. Skubal had at least seven strikeouts in 15 of his 26 starts this season, including against the Braves back on April 29.

Atlanta struck out six times in five innings against Jesus Luzardo, and six times in 6.2 innings against Cristopher Sanchez. Skubal is a better strikeout pitcher than both of those southpaws and should have no problem getting to seven punchouts against Atlanta.

Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves were celebrating on Thursday night before making the long cross-country trip to Los Angeles on Friday. They now have to play an afternoon game against the two-time reigning champions with Tarik Skubal on the hill.

Atlanta has yet to name a starter for Game 1, but it doesn’t have many great options after using Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle against the Phillies. The Braves may as well go with a bullpen game and hope Skubal has an off game.

The Braves were just 42-39 on the road this season, with a .569 winning percentage vs. LHP (.580 overall). And it’s safe to assume that most of those left-handed starters were worse than Skubal.

The Dodgers didn’t give Skubal a ton of support in his first few starts with the team, but they’ve now won his last seven starts, including the last three by at least two runs.

If you don’t want to play the run line, the moneyline is fine, or you can take the Dodgers to win Game 1 and the series at +100.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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