Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLDS Game 2

Tarik Skubal and the Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a win in Game 1 of the NLDS, scoring five runs against an Atlanta team that used a bullpen game due to its lack of starting pitching.

Now, the defending champs turn to lefty Blake Snell, who was dominant in the regular season in limited outings, posting a 1.90 ERA. Snell led the Dodgers to a 6-3 record in his starts, striking out 55 batters in just 42.2 innings of work.

However, he did get tagged for five runs (four earned) in his first outing of 2026 against this Braves team.

Atlanta has yet to announce a starter for Game 2, but it could turn to ace Chris Sale, even though he pitched 1.1 innings to close out the wild card round against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sale threw a gem in Game 1 of that series, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing just three runs.

There’s no doubt that Atlanta has a much thinner rotation than the defending champs, but the bullpen has been elite for the Braves in 2026, ranking No. 4 in ERA (3.44) during the regular season. In the playoffs, that has fallen back to a 5.51 ERA in four games.

Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as favorites at home as they aim to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Game 2 of the NLDS.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves +1.5 (-175)

Dodgers -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Braves: +130

Dodgers: -157

Total

7 (Over -110/Under -110)

Braves vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: TBA

Los Angeles: Blake Snell (4-1, 1.90 ERA in regular season)

Braves vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Series: Los Angeles leads 1-0

Braves vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Blake Snell UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-106)

Snell has pitched well in the 2026 season, posting a 2.21 expected ERA and a .182 expected batting average against. He’s also posted a 3.27 ERA in his postseason career (18 outings).

However, Snell was banged up at the end of the regular season, tossing just five total innings over his last two outings. He missed most of the season due to injury, so I have a hard time expecting him to pitch deep into this game.

The Dodgers have plenty of capable bullpen pieces, and Snell failed to clear 16.5 outs in four of his nine outings in 2026. He may only work through the first five frames – if he’s effective – on Sunday.

Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Braves have not announced Sale as their Game 2 start, but the former Cy Young award winner is an elite competitor, and I expect him to want the ball in this matchup with a chance to even the series.

So, projecting a Sale vs. Snell battle on the mound, I’m going to take the UNDER in Game 2.

A ninth-inning homer from Atlanta pushed Game 1 over this total, but both of these teams have hit the UNDER in the majority of their games in the 2026 season. In fact, it has hit in 54.4 percent of the Dodgers’ games, one of the best marks in MLB.

Snell has allowed just 10 runs in nine outings this season, and five of those came in his first start (albeit against Atlanta).

He and Sale both rank in the 89th percentile or better in expected ERA this season, and I still believe in this Atlanta bullpen that was great all regular season long.

There’s a lot of big offensive names in this series, but if we get these two lefties facing off, I think the UNDER is the bet to make in Game 2.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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