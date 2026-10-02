Braves vs. Dodgers Series Odds, Game 1 Odds and Series Prediction for NLDS

The Atlanta Braves powered past the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series and are now rewarded with a five-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Dodgers were one of baseball’s 100-win teams this season, hitting the century mark in Game 162. However, their six games against the Braves didn’t add many wins to their total.

Los Angeles won its first game of the season against the Braves on May 8, but Atlanta took the next five. That includes a three-game sweep at the end of August.

The Braves also eliminated the Dodgers in their last playoff meeting, winning the 2021 NLCS in six games en route to their World Series title. The Dodgers had gotten the best of the Braves on the way to a World Series championship of their own the year prior.

Let’s get into the opening odds for NLDS Game 1 and a series prediction.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves +1.5 (-113)

Dodgers -1.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Braves +182

Dodgers -223

Total

8 (Over -116/Under -103)

Braves vs. Dodgers Game 1 Probable Pitchers

Braves: TBA

Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (12-7, 2.72 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Game 1 How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Braves record: 94-68 (2-1)

Dodgers record: 109-62 (0-0)

Braves vs. Dodgers NLDS Odds & Prediction

Braves: +190

Dodgers: -230

The Dodgers obviously have a leg up on the Braves as they are able to set their pitching plans with the week off, and it looks like they’ll turn to Tarik Skubal in Game 1. That means he’ll be on full rest for a second start in this five-game series if it goes that long.

That’s bad news for the Braves, who went 33-25 vs. LHP as opposed to 61-43 vs. RHP this season. Atlanta will also likely have to turn to someone other than Chris Sale in Game 1 after using him to close out the Game 3 win over the Phillies.

There were some questions surrounding the Dodgers earlier in September, but they finished the season strong enough and are still the team to beat.

On top of that, the Braves were just 42-39 on the road this year, while the Dodgers are 51-30 at home (and 49-32 on the road).

I’d take the Dodgers at -230 in this series, although simply betting them to win the NL or World Series may be the better move at this point. I’d also consider taking the Dodgers to win Game 1 and the series at even money to get that juice down – in fact, that’s probably the best bet.

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.