Braves vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 19

The Atlanta Braves have a seven-game lead in the NL East and are 16 games over .500 so far this season heading into Monday’s Game 2 against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 10 games back of the Braves in the standings, but it dominated Monday's series opener, winning 12-0 behind six shutout innings from righty Max Meyer.

The Marlins have another young starter on the mound on Tuesday, as Braxton Garrett will make his second appearance of the 2026 season. He’ll go up against Atlanta veteran Martin Perez (2.25 ERA), who has spent time as a starter and a reliever for the Braves this season.

Atlanta is favored to win this game on the road, and it remains one of two teams in MLB with at least 30 wins heading into Tuesday’s action.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL East showdown.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+114)

Marlins +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline

Braves: -143

Marlins: +119

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Braves vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Martin Perez (2-2, 2.25 ERA)

Miami: Braxton Garrett (0-1, 33.75 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 19

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, ESPN Unlimited, Marlins.TV

Braves record: 32-16

Marlins record: 22-26

Braves vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Ozzie Albies to Hit a Home Run (+670)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Albies could break out of his slump against Miami:

Albies has been in a major slump over the last two weeks, hitting .106 with just one home run. Despite that, I think he’s worth a look against the Marlins and lefty Braxton Garrett, who is making just his second appearance of the 2026 season.

Garrett allowed four hits, five runs and five walks in 1.1 innings in his first start of the season against the Minnesota Twins, and he’s struggled against Albies in his career. The Braves star is 4-for-5 (.800 batting average) with two doubles and a walk against the Marlins lefty.

This season, Albies has been much better against left-handed pitching, hitting .308 with three homers and a .842 OPS. Throughout his career, the switch hitter has had much more power against lefties than righties, slugging .537 against southpaws compared to just .424 against right-handed arms.

I think Albies is undervalued at +670 against a pitcher that he’s dominated so far in his career.

Braves vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

After working out of the bullpen in his last two outings, Perez will make a start on Tuesday night, and it’s unclear how long of a leash he’ll have for the Braves.

The veteran left-hander has an impressive 2.25 ERA this season, and he has a strong bullpen (3.29 ERA in 2026) backing him up.

So, I don’t mind taking the Braves to bounce back and win on the road.

Garrett didn’t make the initial rotation for the Marlins this season, and he was hammered by a below average Minnesota team in his first outing. Now, he takes on an Atlanta offense that ranks in the top three in MLB in runs scored, OPS and batting average.

The Marlins have an impressive bullpen (3.26 ERA this season), but I am betting on Perez outdueling Garrett in the early going.

Atlanta is also 16-8 on the road in the 2026 season and still has an insanely impressive plus-86 run differential despite going just 6-4 over its last 10 games.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-143 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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