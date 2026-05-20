Braves vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20
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The Atlanta Braves continue to create separation in the NL East. They are now right games clear of the Philadelphia Phillies, and 11 games clear of the Miami Marlins.
The Braves and Marlins will play in the third game of their four-game set on Wednesday night. The Marlins are 22-27 on the year, but managed to beat the Braves by a score of 12-0 on Monday. The Braves evened up the series yesterday, winning 8-4.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's divisional duel.
Braves vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (-115)
- Marlins +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Braves -195
- Marlins +162
Total
- OVER 7.5 (+100)
- UNDER 7.5 (-120)
Braves vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Chris Sale, LHP (6-3, 1.96 ERA)
- Miami: Janson Junk, RHP (2-4, 4.14 ERA)
Braves vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 20
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia, BravesVision
- Braves record: 33-16
- Marlins record: 22-27
Braves vs. Marlins Best Prop Bet
- Otto Lopez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+134)
Otto Lopez has been fantastic when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average improves from .292 against right-handed pitchers to a blistering .481 against left-handed pitchers. Let's bet on that continuing tonight when he and the Marlins face a lefty in Chris Sale tonight.
Braves vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm going to take a chance betting on the Marlins to win as home underdogs:
I wouldn't be surprised if we see some level of regression from Chris Sale, who is getting the start for the Braves tonight. He has a 1.96 ERA, but a 3.24 FIP, which tells me he hasn't pitched as well as his ERA would indicate. Tonight, he'll face a Marlins team that has been solid against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS improves from .700 when facing righties to .715 when facing lefties.
Let's take a shot on them pulling off the upset as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Marlins +162 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets